Flutter Developer
Are you a passionate and detail-oriented Mobile Apps Developer ready to take on exciting challenges? Join our growing team and work on real world applications that make an impact.
Educational Background:
A degree in Computer Science, Engineering or a related technical field (Bachelor's or Master's level)
Minimum of 7 years professional experience in Mobile apps development with 3+ professional experience with Mobile and Web apps development with Flutter
Responsibilities:
Design, develop, and maintain mobile applications using Flutter
Collaborate with cross-functional teams including designers, product managers, and backend developers to define and deliver new features
Write clean, maintainable, and testable code following best practices
Integrate RESTful APIs and manage third-party dependencies effectively
Participate in code reviews, architecture discussions and continuous improvement initiatives
Requirements:
Proficiency in Dart and working knowledge of Kotlin and/or Swift
Strong understanding of OOP principles and modern software design patterns
Hands-on experience with BLoC, MVVM or similar architecture patterns
Familiarity with Firebase services and cloud integrations
Solid problem-solving and debugging skills
Version control with Git
Added Advantage:
Experience developing Flutter Web applications
Knowledge of Azure DevOps and CI/CD pipelines
Prior experience in E-learning or EdTech application development
Understanding of RESTful APIs and backend integration
Familiarity with Agile/Scrum methodologies
Why Join Us?
Work on innovative projects in a supportive team
Flexible work environment (Remote options available)
Opportunities for professional growth and skill development
