Firmware Developer - Access Control Solution
Axis Communications AB / Elektronikjobb / Lund Visa alla elektronikjobb i Lund
2026-04-09
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Axis Communications AB i Lund
, Malmö
, Helsingborg
, Kristianstad
, Linköping
eller i hela Sverige
Axis Communications is a global leader in network video surveillance and access control solutions. Our team is dedicated to driving innovation and excellence in our access control products. As a key member of our team, you will play a crucial role in supporting feature development for Axis' own access control solution, and most importantly, enhancing the product for our partners and customers worldwide.
Who are you?
We're seeking a highly skilled Firmware Developer to join our collaborative team. You will participate in developing and maintaining scalable and secure software applications, working closely with colleagues from various disciplines to drive product excellence. If you're passionate about security and implementing high-quality, modern technical solutions, we want to hear from you!
Your Future Team
Our Access Control team consists of motivated and humble engineers who thrive in a dynamic, agile environment. The team's focus is on developing firmware for a range of access control products, supporting access control management software that configures, monitors, and controls our smart and secure systems. You'll have the chance to work on innovative, cutting-edge products that enhance video solutions, delivering top-notch services to our customers.
Responsibilities:
Design, implement, and optimize firmware for access control products.
Troubleshoot at the system level and drive improvements across software/hardware boundaries.
Develop and maintain REST and RPC APIs, microservices, and backend services.
Ensure code quality, testing, and deployment automation.
Participate in code reviews and contribute to the improvement of the overall codebase.
Contribute to future features, architecture, and technical decisions.
Requirements:
Experience with embedded systems on the Linux platform and API development.
Master's degree in Computer Science or a related field.
Strong proficiency in programming languages, particularly C.
Knowledge of Rust is a plus.
Excellent problem-solving skills and attention to detail.
Interest in learning new programming languages.
Excellent communication skills in English and/or Swedish.
What Can Axis Offer
Axis is an organization that values creativity and promotes teamwork and openness. With us you will grow both personally and professionally. You will be part of a team of great colleagues that enjoy going to work in the morning.
We offer benefits such as flexible working hours, daily morning coffee, Friday cake, a bonus program, health insurance, and a company bicycle, to name a few. We also provide a brand-new training facility free for every Axis employee.
Curious to discover more?
We have a host of places where you can learn more about Axis, our products, solutions, company culture, and what working at Axis is really like.
Check out:
Life at Axis blog
Engineering at Axis blog
Innovation at Axis
Access control products & solutions
Ready to Act? Axis is a company that realizes the benefits of a diverse workforce. We welcome all applications and look forward to hearing from you! If you have any questions, please reach out Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-07 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Axis Communications AB
(org.nr 556253-6143)
Gränden 1 (visa karta
)
223 69 LUND Arbetsplats
Axis Communications Kontakt
Contact
Axis Communications AB Oscar.Thuresson@axis.com Jobbnummer
9845305