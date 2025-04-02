Finnish credit officer on full-time
Academic Work Sweden AB / Backofficejobb / Stockholm Visa alla backofficejobb i Stockholm
2025-04-02
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Academic Work Sweden AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige
We are looking for a Back Office Specialist for our client to work with loan applications and credit granting. If you already have some experience in customer service and you're looking for a new opportunity in the finance sector, read more below!
OM TJÄNSTEN
We are looking for a Finnish-speaking credit officer on behalf of our client. The position is full-time with an immediate start and is long-term as long as all parties are satisfied
You are offered
• An opportunity to gain experience in the financial sector
• Interesting and varied tasks in a dynamic, growing company
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
As a Back Office Specialist, you will be working with loan applications and credit decisions. Your responsibilities include carrying out the necessary actions and investigations before a loan application is approved. You will also contact customers via phone and email with questions related to the loan application process.
• Processing and approving loan applications
• Requesting and handling additional information related to applications
• Customer service via phone and email
• Other administrative tasks related to the financial sector
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Customer service experience
• Fluent written and spoken Finnish and English; Swedish is considered a plus
It is a strong advantege if you have:
• Previous experience with credit decisions or lending
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Supportive
• Goal oriented
• Social
Additional information:
• Start: Immediate, by agreement
• Scope: Full-time, 40 hours/week
• Assignment: Initially six months with very good chances of extension if all parties are satisfied, as the goal is long-term
• Location: Södermalm
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process. Ersättning
Enligt avtal Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-02 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "15111534". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Academic Work Sweden AB
(org.nr 556559-5450), http://www.academicwork.se Arbetsplats
Academic Work Jobbnummer
9259866