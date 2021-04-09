Finish speaking Customer Support Agent to our client in Malmö - Sprio AB - Butikssäljarjobb i Malmö
Finish speaking Customer Support Agent to our client in Malmö
Sprio AB / Butikssäljarjobb / Malmö
2021-04-09

Are you fluent in Finish? Have you worked with customer service before and are ready for new challenges in the field? Then we have something for you! Our international client is rapidly growing and needs a passionate Customer Support Agent to their team in Malmö, Sweden.

About the position

* Answer customer inquiries via mail, chat and phone
* Follow the customer throughout their query from start to finish
* Manage administrative tasks such as translations and other office duties
* Continuous skill development and opportunities to influence the position
* Actively work to facilitate cooperation between customer service and the rest of the organization and external partners
* Working hours will be full-time and vary between Monday-Friday 7am-6pm

The goal is to have a familiar and inspiring company culture where their employees feel proud of their workplace. We are looking for a person who is prepared to take responsibility and who is willing to develop together with the company on a long-term.

About you

* Have previous experience in customer service, preferably over the phone
* A good communicator and service-oriented in everything you do
* Want to build a long-term career in customer service
* Responsible and trustworthy
* Have a full high school diploma

You will mainly work towards the Finnish market but also other markets around the world, therefore you need to be fluent in English as well. It is also meritorious if you can speak Swedish.

