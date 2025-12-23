Financial Project Analyst
Hitachi Energy Sweden AB / Bankjobb / Västerås Visa alla bankjobb i Västerås
2025-12-23
, Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hitachi Energy Sweden AB i Västerås
, Smedjebacken
, Solna
, Stockholm
, Ludvika
eller i hela Sverige
The opportunity
The Financial team within HVDC is now expanding with a Project Financial Analyst and we are looking for you who want to be part of the journey to enabling grids for the future!
You will be a part of our Project Controlling team at HVDC and take on responsibility and impact on the financial project analysis. In this position you have great opportunities to create a broad network internally as well as externally. You will also gain lots of experience and understanding of our operations, which will be of importance in your career.
We are looking for someone who is in the start of your professional career and would describe yourself as proactive, detail-oriented, and eager to learn. If you are passionate about financial analysis, and you thrive in a collaborative environment, we would love to hear from you. Join us and contribute to the success of our high-impact projects while advancing your career in a supportive and growth-oriented environment.
The position is placed in Ludvika.
How you'll make an impact:
Your main tasks will be project finance analysis and management on the financials on specific projects.
Supporting the Controllers and the manager of the department with different tasks such as invoicing, invoice handling, internal control, audits and reporting etc.
Perform analysis of actual vs budget together with forecast and propose improvement actions.
You will ensure high quality of financial data and business information in line with defined standards and financial closing schedules.
As a Financial project analyst, you will have close connection with several stakeholders and give support to the organization.
Your background:
You hold a bachelor's degree in Economics, Finance or related field.
You have good experience and knowledge of project controlling from previous roles.
You have great communication skills and the wish to work in a dynamic and multicultural environment.
You are a result-oriented person who are curious to challenge yourself for continuous development in both short and long term.
Knowledge of Hitachi Energy systems and processes (especially SAP), is an advantage.
As you will be part of a company that operates on a global arena, fluency in English is required.
What we offer:
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More about us
Are you ready for a new exciting challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, therefore the advertisement may be closed with short notice, don't delay - apply today.
Recruiting Tiina Dussault, tiina.dussault@hitachienergy.com
will be happy to answer your questions regarding this position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Hjort, +46 107-38 29 86; Unionen: Fredrik Holmgren, +46 107-38 21 85; All other questions can be directed to Lead Recruiter, Christian Falevik, christian.falevik@hitachienergy.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-20 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hitachi Energy Sweden AB
(org.nr 556029-7029) Arbetsplats
Hitachi Energy, Vaesteras Jobbnummer
9663251