Financial Crime Risk Analyst
Swedbank AB / Bankjobb / Stockholm Visa alla bankjobb i Stockholm
2025-09-19
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Swedbank AB i Stockholm
, Sundbyberg
, Sollentuna
, Upplands Väsby
, Sigtuna
eller i hela Sverige
We are seeking an experienced Financial Crime Risk Analyst to join our Financial Crime Risk & Intelligence team. In this role you will play a critical part in the work of identifying, assessing, and mitigating risks related to financial crime, including fraud, money laundering, terrorist financing, and other illicit activities by analysing data and providing risk appetite guidance.
In Swedbank you have the opportunity to: Play a critical role in the work of analysing financial crime risks with the objective to strengthen the bank's control environment.
Work closely with law enforcement authorities and other external stakeholders
Provide guidance on risk appetite in collaboration with internal and external stakeholders. This means representing the bank in exchanges and developments in a wide range of areas related to financial crime.
Leverage on advanced analytics and technology to identify new ways of working and innovative solutions to mitigate risks within the client portfolio, enhancing the effectiveness of financial crime prevention.
Assist in the development in risk detection and mitigation within Economic Crime Prevention (ECP) through collaboration and problem-solving in teams with other specialists with diverse perspectives, skillsets and backgrounds.
Work alongside business areas and product owners to address specific risk topics.
Together with experienced colleagues coordinate and drive shorter and longer risk analysis projects.
What is needed in this role: A Bachelor's or Master's degree in Law, Criminology, Finance, Statistics, International Relations, or a related field is preferred.
Minimum 5+ years of proven experience working against financial crime, intelligence, risk analysis, or a related field (e.g. banking or law enforcement).
Expert knowledge of AML regulations, sanctions regimes, and/or typologies of financial crime.
Excellent written and verbal communication skills in Swedish and English.
Ability to independently carry out projects, from start to finish including report drafting and presentation in decision committees.
Strong analytical and problem-solving abilities, with a strategic mindset to drive continuous improvement and innovation.
An ability to structure and prioritize inflows of data and information from various external and internal sources.
Experience of working in Public-Private Partnerships is a plus.
Proficiency in using open-source intelligence (OSINT) tools and data analytics platforms is a plus.
With us, you can experience: Personal and professional growth through self-leadership and continuous development.
Meaningful work that positively impacts our workplace, our customers, and society.
An open and collaborative culture that encourages cross-functional teamwork and provides networking opportunities.
A supportive and inclusive environment that promotes a balanced and sustainable work-life, with flexible working conditions when suitable for the role.
Benefits such as our share based reward program Eken, company pension plan, employee offer for banking products, health insurance.
"Join our team and...be an integral part of the work performed by the Risk & Intelligence team - a team that operates in a dynamic and fast-paced environment and consists of highly skilled and team-oriented employees with various backgrounds and skill sets. You will have a critical role in mitigating financial crime risks and work alongside a team of experienced investigators, intelligence professionals, and AML/CTF risk analysts to help protect the bank from financial crime threats." Malin Folkesson, your future manager
We look forward to receiving your application by 2025-10-03.
Location: Sundbyberg, J18
Recruiting manager: Malin Folkesson
We may begin the selection during the application period, so we welcome your application as soon as possible.
We have made our choice regarding recruitment media and therefore kindly decline contact with ad sellers or sellers of other recruitment services. Swedbank does not discriminate anybody based on gender, age, sexual orientation or sexual identity, ethnicity, religion or disability - everybody is welcome.
#LI-Hybrid Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-03 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Swedbank AB
(org.nr 502017-7753) Arbetsplats
Swedbank Kontakt
malin.folkesson@swedbank.se malin.folkesson@swedbank.se Jobbnummer
9518117