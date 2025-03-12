Financial Assistant to EU agency!
2025-03-12
Would you like to work in a multicultural and international organization with an important mission within the European Union? Do you have a high level of service-oriented attitude, administrative skills and an interest in finance? Then you might be the right person for this position! Welcome with your application in English today.
About the position
Perido is looking for a Financial Assistant to our client, an independent and important agency of the European Union. You will partly work from home and partly at the office based in Stockholm.
Your daily tasks
Your workday will offer various tasks and responsibilities including:
Provide agency units with financial and budgetary support
Assist with the preparation and follow-up of financial documents, such as orders, payments, reimbursements etc.
Support invoice checking and payment initiation and their follow-up
Support financial processes and workflows
Encode financial information in the agency's financial applications
Perform reconciliations of budgetary reports and statements
Provide general administrative and clerical support, including E-filing, drafting, and formatting financial documents
Perform any other task assigned by the supervisor
Your characteristics
We believe a suitable person for this assignment has some experience of financial, accounting or contracting work and is also familiar with administrative processes and systems. It is important that you feel confident in using Excel as it will be an important tool in your work. Furthermore, we assume that you are flexible and able to structure your work even though you work with several tasks simultaneously. You enjoy building relationships and communicating with team members, colleagues, and external resources.
We look forward to reading your application!
Note! For this position you need to provide us with a curriculum vitae in English and in the Europass CV template (https://europa.eu/europass/sv).
We also need a letter of motivation, explaining which job specific expertise and personal characteristics you can bring to the job (of maximum 1 page).
Qualifications:
Proven experience in a financial/ accounting/ contracting environment
Experience and knowledge linked to the relevant aforementioned tasks
Good exposure and understanding of administrative and financial processes and systems
Good and thorough with figures
Thorough knowledge of Microsoft Office, in particular Microsoft Excel
Excellent command of English; spoken and written
Contract type and hours
Full-time. Consulting assignment for 2 months. Start asap.
Application
Please apply through our website at perido.se/lediga-jobb/. Simply click the "Apply" button in the job advertisement, fill in your details, and upload your CV. We recommend submitting your application as soon as possible, as the selection process is ongoing. Please note that some details about the assignment and/or client company may have been deliberately disclosed in the advertisement. If your profile matches what the client is looking for and you are contacted by a recruiter, you will receive all the information you need.
The recruiter responsible for this position is Charlotte Crowley, you can reach her via charlotte.crowley@perido.se
. You can find answers to most questions or concerns at perido.se/vanliga-fragor/. If you still haven't found the answer you are looking for, you are most welcome to contact us at fraga@perido.se
and one of our Recruitment Communicators will answer you. Always enter the reference number 35152 in the subject line. Please note that we only accept applications through our website and that we are unable to provide updates on your application status.
About Perido
Why is our company named Perido? The name comes from the Latin word Peridoneus, which means 'well-matched'. Perido is a consulting and recruitment company specializing in the white-collar sector, dedicated to helping you take the next step in your career. Our vision is to ensure that everyone thrives and feels engaged at work. We have grown steadily since our founding in 2003 and now have over 1,500 employees across the country, including around fifty internal staff at our headquarters in Stockholm and Gothenburg. As a Perido consultant, you'll play a key role in our organization, growing alongside us while strengthening our clients' businesses with your skills. Please visit our website www.perido.se
