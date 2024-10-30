Financial Accountant
2024-10-30
We are seeking a highly motivated and detail-oriented Financial Accountant to join our headquarters in Malmö. In this key position, you will support our growing operations in Sweden, Denmark, and Germany, contributing directly to the company's success through hands-on financial management and strategic oversight. If you are proactive, results-driven, and ready to take ownership of financial processes, we invite you to join our ambitious team.
The Role:
As a Financial Accountant, you will actively drive and develop financial processes, and be part of the finance team that supports the business in Sweden, Denmark, and Germany. You will work close to the business and have several internal as well as external stakeholders. This role demands a solutions-oriented approach, where you will work to align financial strategies with across all parts of the organisation.
You will have an instrumental role in ensuring financial accuracy, you will be responsible for bookkeeping as well as being part of monthly closing and present monthly and quarterly reports.
Key Responsibilities:
Hands-on financial management of accounts, ensuring accuracy and efficiency.
Control and analysis of group financial data.
Cash flow management
Perform month-end and quarterly closings.
Ensure compliance with local accounting standards (GAAP)
Manage salary administration, travel expenses, and liaise with the tax agency.
Oversee VAT, tax, and social security reporting, maintaining full accuracy.
Drive financial improvements, reviewing current routines and identifying efficiencies.
Support the Annual Report process in line with regulatory requirements.
Spearhead special financial projects, providing tailored solutions for internal and client needs.
About You:
To thrive in this role, you'll need to be self-driven, with a sharp eye for detail and a passion for getting things done right the first time. This is a dynamic, hands-on position that requires a high level of ownership, proactive problem-solving, and the ability to pivot as business needs evolve.
Solid background in financial accounting, or a related field.
Strong organizational skills and the ability to manage competing priorities.
Proven experience with bookkeeping, salary administration, taxes, VAT, and expenses.
Familiarity with Swedish GAAP (knowledge of Danish GAAP and IFRS is an asset).
Skilled in using financial software and tools, with the ability to analyse and present data.
Experience working in multi-entity environments, particularly across international subsidiaries, is a plus.
Fluent in English (written and spoken), with clear and concise communication skills. Proficiency in Swedish and Danish is beneficial, though not essential.
About Us:
We provide a workplace where autonomy, initiative, and a roll-up-your-sleeves attitude are highly valued. With a flat organizational structure, you will be able to influence and be part of improving our ways of working and contribute to the future success of the company.
If you find the above position interesting, it fits your experience, and you want to join a company who has interesting journey ahead we would love to hear from you. We are a value driven organisation, and we expect you to share our passion to make an impact by making life better, therefore we also look to find a person who not only fits the qualifications but also shares our values and fits our organisation personality wise.
In this process we will have a continuous recruitment, please submit your CV and a short cover letter telling us why you find the position interesting asap but at latest the 10th of November.The position is placed at our office in Malmö. To find out more about us please visit our group web page. www.maglegroup.com
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-12
