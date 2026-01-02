Finance & Administrative Coordinator
2026-01-02
About Notic AB
Notic AB is a Swedish consulting company working with business development, restructuring, interim assignments, and financial services for small and medium-sized businesses. A growing part of our operations is our Swedish Representation Office, where we assist smaller businesses with outsourced payment services, bookkeeping, controlling, and financial follow-up.
We are looking for a Finance & Administrative Coordinator to strengthen our team as we grow our client base in Malmö and the Skåne region.
Key responsibilities In this role,
You will support both our internal operations and client assignments, with a focus on finance, administration and practical support to restaurant and SME clients:
Handle day-to-day financial administration for clients: collect and prepare documentation, assist with basic bookkeeping tasks, and support accounts receivable and payable.
Prepare and organise financial data for external accountants and payroll providers (sales reports, receipts, invoices, time reports, etc.).
Support client invoicing processes: create and send customer invoices for selected restaurant clients and follow up on payments.
Assist in budgeting, forecasts and simple financial analyses for clients (for example monthly follow-up of sales, costs and cash flow).
Provide administrative support in restructuring and business optimisation projects (meeting notes, documentation, follow-up on agreed actions).
Coordinate communication and documentation with clients, partners and relevant authorities. The exact scope of tasks will be adapted over time based on your experience and the development of our client portfolio.
We believe you have:
A university degree in business administration, accounting, finance or a related field. * Several years of experience from finance, economic administration, accounting support or similar roles.
Experience from working with small businesses and/or restaurants is an advantage.
A structured way of working and strong attention to detail when handling documents, reports and financial information.
Good IT skills and confidence working with common office tools, especially Excel and Word; experience with bookkeeping or invoicing systems is a plus.
Very good command of English, spoken and written.
Knowledge of Swedish, or a strong willingness to actively develop your Swedish language skills.
Knowledge of Vietnamese is considered an advantage, as many of our clients have a Vietnamese background.
You are responsible, thorough and comfortable working independently, while also collaborating closely with colleagues and clients in a hands-on environment.
Location, based in Malmö, Sweden. The work will mainly be carried out for clients in Malmö and the Skåne region, partly at client premises and partly from our offices (we use co-working office space).
Business travel to other client locations as well as our Gothenburg office may occur when needed.
What we offer
A role in a small, entrepreneurial company working close to its clients.
The opportunity to work in concrete client projects with direct impact on how restaurants and other SMEs manage their business and finances.
Good possibilities to grow within finance, business planning and consulting.
Application: Please upload your CV and a short cover letter in English or Swedish, describing your experience in finance/administration and your interest in working with small businesses and restaurant clients @ https://www.notic.se/career
