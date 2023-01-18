Finance Manager To Society Icon
Talent & Partner AB / Ekonomichefsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla ekonomichefsjobb i Stockholm
2023-01-18
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Talent & Partner AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Huddinge
, Tyresö
, Täby
eller i hela Sverige
About the recruitment company Talent&Partner
We are a recruitment agency that specializes in matching exceptional personnel to the world's most attractive workplaces.
We recruit a range of positions with a focus on Executives, Digital-, Marketing- and Sales.
Digital recruitments lies at the heart of our company and continues to represent the dominant focus of our agency.
About our client and the company
Society icon believe in changing how brands and consumers interact, by offering a mobile application and tech platform where individuals (icons) and brands meet to collaborate and grow together. Society Icon are active in the Nordic region and UK with offices in Stockholm and Copenhagen. The mission is to help global partners such as H&M, Klarna, Live Nation, Dior, Warner Music etc to get a closer connection with their consumers. All this is made possible through the Society icon app with 1 000 daily active users. Society Icons goal is to be a global company and industry leader within three years.
About the role
Main responsibilities:
Run daily financial operations and accounting
Invoicing
Monthly and quarterly reporting and audit monitoring
Cash management
Strategic financial planning and execution
Statutory reporting (annual report, tax filings, VAT etc.)
Business analysis
About you
Who you are:
You have a relevant degree in finance/accounting
You have 3+ years of experience working within finance/accounting
You have experience from analysis and financial modeling
You have excellent skills in Excel
You are fluent in Swedish and English in both speech and writing
You are meticulous and structured
You are self-starter and have no problems working independently
You have a proactive and can-do attitude
We will interview candidates continuously. The position is full-time.
Application
In this recruitment process we collaborate with Talent&Partner.
We invite candidates for interviews on an ongoing basis, so please do not hesitate to send your application. Apply by sending your CV and cover letter to work@talentpartner.se
or apply via link. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-02-01
E-post: work@talentpartner.se Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "FINANCE MANAGER SOCIETY ICON". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Talent & Partner AB
(org.nr 556881-1763)
Birger Jarlsgatan 8, 5tr (visa karta
)
114 34 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
7357369