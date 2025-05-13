Finance Manager
Rarity Bioscience is on a mission to transform cancer diagnostics with our ultra-sensitive and precise mutation detection technology. As we scale up and expand globally, we are looking for a Finance Manager to join our growing team and help build a solid financial foundation for continued growth.
About the role
We're seeking a hands-on and driven finance professional who can balance day-to-day financial operations with strategic planning and long-term value creation. You will work closely with the CEO, Sales Director, and leadership team, acting as a key advisor and driver of financial decision-making.
This is a broad and evolving role where you will take ownership of budgeting, forecasting, reporting, and business analysis, while also supporting strategic initiatives such as fundraising, international expansion, and process development. You will also be involved in the setup and financial oversight of our U.S. subsidiary, including topics like intercompany agreements and transfer pricing.
This is a great opportunity for someone who thrives in a fast-paced, cross-functional, and mission-driven environment. It will be challanging but a great journey.
Your responsibilities Manage day-to-day financial tasks such as invoicing, payments, expense tracking, and payroll coordination.
Maintain and reconcile accounting records in collaboration with external finance partners, including basic contract work.
Ensure compliance with local accounting standards and reporting requirements together with external accountants/auditors.
Support the setup and financial oversight of the US subsidiary.
Identify and implement improvements in financial workflows, tools, and internal controls.
Build scalable finance processes to support continued company growth.
Who you are
We're looking for someone who wants more than just a finance role - someone eager to grow, take ownership, and contribute.
We belive you have a few years of experience in finance, accounting, or FP&A, you're comfortable working independently, thinking analytically, and bridging day-to-day operations with big-picture strategy.
Qualifications 5+ years of experience in a similar finance, accounting, or FP&A role, ideally from a startup, scale-up, SaaS, tech, consulting or life science environment
Strong analytical and financial modeling skills, with advanced proficiency in Excel.
Experience with Power BI or similar business intelligence tools.
Comfortable working close to the business and influencing decisions without formal authority.
Able to work independently, take ownership, and proactively drive initiatives, but knowing when to collaborate or seek input.
Detail-oriented, well-organized, and structured in your approach.
Capable of navigating both operational finance tasks and strategic financial planning.
Experience with international finance, transfer pricing, or fundraising is a strong plus.
Fluent in English, both written and spoken.
Why join Rarity?
At Rarity, you'll be part of a passionate and innovative team dedicated to advancing cancer care. We are a young, fast-growing company with a collaborative, prestige-free culture. You'll work from our office in Uppsala Science Park, where all departments are co-located for fast decision-making and strong teamwork. We also value team spirit, with regular social activities, off-sites, and a shared commitment to both impact and fun.
