Finance Director, MedTech Nordics
2023-12-09
Description
• This position will be based in Stockholm, Sweden
THE OPPORTUNITY
How you can help.
Currently we are looking for a Finance Director, MT Nordics in Stockholm, Sweden.
What you'll do.
You will be directly responsible and accountable for the following aspects of Finance function of MT Nordics and key business partner to the Managing Director and his Leadership team to drive profitable growth in MedTech Nordics:
• Provide high quality strategic and financial support to the Managing Director and his board to ensure best outcomes for our business & patients, while financial targets are met.
o Focus on strong sales growth and market share gain
o Drive strategic prioritization within Nordics countries/platforms to ensure profitable growth.
o Support business model change
o Develop and execute commercial strategies to meet platform goals.
o Drive improvements to SGP through pricing discipline, SKU mix optimization, contract compliance, OCNIS/SLOB.
• Driving finance transformation initiative SigniFi, Magellan
• Statutory and SOX compliance and adequacy
o Statutory board member of the 3 MT legal entities in Sweden, and cross sector legal entity in Norway
o Provide internal control and financial guidance to the business ensuring compliance with Corporate procedures, business policies, reporting requirements and SOX
o Adequate internal and external audit conclusions
• Manage finance talent pool
o Lead a team of 4 controllers in Business Unit Finance
o Drive a Credo-based and performance based culture resulting into strong org. health and credo scores.
o Attract, develop and retain the best talent and build a strong, diverse talent pipeline. Accelerate the development of emerging talents.
o Promote strong cross sector collaboration
Qualifications
IT'S ALL ABOUT YOU
To be successful, you demonstrate the ability to communicate effectively at all levels within a matrix business locally and regionally/globally. You have a demonstrable history of developing strong business partnerships and successful collaboration. Further requirements include:
University degree and/or recognized accounting/finance qualification.
10 years+ post qualification experience, experience at a similar level, or within a multinational environment or with J&J MT knowledge will be an advantage.
Ability to bring clarity to complex business issues and proven success in managing complex projects & processes.
A track record of driving constructive change should be evident.
Familiarity with Shared Service environment.
Excellent communication skills - must be able to work with and influence internal customers.
Comfortable to challenge internal customers in a non-confrontational way.
Ability to analyze the financial data ensuring that it makes business sense.
Self-starter and team player.
Highly computer literate, experience with Microsoft packages.
Excellent verbal and written communication skills in English.
