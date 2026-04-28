Finance (AP/AR) Manager
Incluso AB / Bankjobb / Göteborg Visa alla bankjobb i Göteborg
2026-04-28
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We are looking for a Finance (AP/AR) Manager for a company in Gothenburg. Start is June 1st, 7 months limited contract to begin with, possibility of extension after that. This role is 100% onsite in Gothenburg.
This role acts as the responsible manager for AR service owners , AP service owners, AR lead, and SAP Change manager, as well as responsible for the partner (Shared Service Center) concerning SLAs, performance and governance.
Description: The AP/AR Manager will mainly support the team and give them the coaching needed as well as guidance concerning the cooperation with the Shared Service Center.
The AP/AR Manager is also the spider in the net concerning improvement projects related to the SSC as well as operational issues that may occur. The role includes giving a hand operationally if needed, as well as with guidance concerning efficient processes, and accounting principle guiding if needed.
• Ensure a positive and collaborative team environment
• Ensure that Accounts Payable (AP) and Accounts Receivable (AR) processes are executed in a timely manner
• Ensure seamless AP/AR workflows between company entities and the Shared Services Center (SSC)
Requirements
• Good understanding of AR and AP processes and ability to translate them into efficient flows in SAP
• Master's degree in accounting
• Strong knowledge of accounting principles, local GAAP, and IFRS
• Deep knowledge of OtC- and PtP-processes - Experience of working with Shared Service Centers - Experience of change management - Ability to identify process improvements and ensure regulatory compliance
This is a full-time consultant position in Gothenburg through Incluso. Start is June 1st, 7 months limited contract to begin with, with possibility of extension after that. This role is 100% onsite in Gothenburg.
Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
For more information about this role, please contact Marianne Nilsson recruiter at Incluso. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-10-25 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7653003-1972438". Arbetsgivare Incluso AB
(org.nr 559002-3213), https://openings.incluso.se
Postgatan 10 (visa karta
)
411 06 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Incluso Jobbnummer
9881342