Finance and HR assistant
2022-12-21
Cognibotics put years of research on robot accuracy, calibration, and motion control to practical use. With a product portfolio containing both add-on components for top performing classical robots, as well as new robot designs with record breaking reach, speed, and precision, we help our customers improve productivity, quality, and cost efficiency by providing top performing robot solutions for new and existing industrial processes.
About Cognibotics
Cognibotics put years of research on robot accuracy, calibration, and motion control to practical use. With a product portfolio containing both add-on components that enhance performance of classical robots, as well as new robot designs with record breaking reach, speed, precision and stiffness, we help our customers improve productivity, quality, and cost efficiency by providing top performing robot solutions for demanding production tasks.
In short, our platform helps companies around the world enable easy-to-use high-precision robots, which form versatile tools that support and complement human capabilities for productivity and work quality.
The team
We are about 35 employees with a shared passion for robotics. The team consists of hand-picked Robot and Machine learning experts. Many are recognized thought leaders and innovators in robotics. We work towards a shared vision 'A sustainable and prosperous society in which companies and the many workers benefit from robots including Cognibotics' technologies, for quality of working life and human dignity'.
About the job
As a Finance & HR assistant at Cognibotics, you will have varied role which primarily involve supporting the company and key members of staff with finance administration and HR. You will both support and work closely with management and have a lot of contact with all colleagues in Lund. Your responsibilities will include, but are not limited to:
• Accounting, payments, reconciliations, taxes and invoice management
• Support in customer invoicing & project administration
• Administration of agreements for customers, suppliers and sub-consultants
• Monthly financial statements
• Operational support for auditing
• Coordination of our office premises and work environment.
• Personnel administration and assisting with recruitment and onboarding
• Planning team events
• Supporting with the creation and implementation of HR policies
We are looking for you with post-secondary education in economics with good work experience in HR. You have knowledge of and experience with processes, tools and working methods in finance and HR. Furthermore, you are familiar with systems and technically interested. We also see that you have previously worked in the business system Visma or similar. Of course, you also have very good knowledge of the Office package and have the ability to communicate well both in writing and orally in Swedish and English.
As a person, you are proactive and possess social skills with a high level of service. Independent and has a good ability to plan, organize and prioritize work effectively. You are meticulous and structured in your work, while you also work efficiently and find it easy to learn and absorb new information.
Location and conditions
This full time position is located at Cognibotics office at Ideon in Lund.
This full time position is located at Cognibotics office at Ideon in Lund.
