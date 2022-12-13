Field Supervisor
2022-12-13
, Nordanstig
, Söderhamn
, Ljusdal
, Bollnäs
Do you want to join the global leader of renewable energy? Are you an experienced manager with focus on safety, quality, and results? This is an exciting opportunity to join a great team and a chance to be a part of the energy transition!
Region NCE > SBU NCE Service > Service Sweden
Vestas Northern and Central Europe is a sales business unit covering Scandinavia, UK, Ireland, Poland, the Baltics, Germany, Benelux as well as Eastern Europe and south of Africa. We are responsible for the Sales function, Project, Installation and Service of wind farms throughout these regions. We aim to be the No. 1 performing business unit within Vestas, and we aim to make Vestas North and Central Europe the best place to work. The service department of Vestas Sweden is responsible for the service and maintenance of primarily wind turbines in Sweden. We have an open working culture, characterized by living the company values. Good collaboration and communication skills are prerequisites for success in the team.
Responsibilities
As a Field Supervisor for Lingbo & Långnabba you will be the immediate manager for a group of service technicians and responsible for carrying out the company strategy in this area.
Furthermore, your responsibilities will be:
Resource management
Safety
Personnel responsibility and development of employees
Ensure that team delivers on key criteria
Turbine performance
Cross-functional collaboration across the organisation
Qualifications
A candidate for this position will bring a high professionalism and a knowledge of combining of attention to detail with effective decision-making.
We are looking for a candidate with the following qualifications:
Several years of proven experience in a manager position, e.g., within a technical, electrical, or manufacturing business
Experience from process improvement methodologies, such as lean, or a willingness to learn these
Fluent in Swedish and English, written and verbal
IT skills that enable handling administrative and analytical work, e.g., from ERP systems
Competencies
We believe that you are steering by good example and can communicate clearly while being confident in decisions. Your work approach is characterized by simplicity, accountability and getting people to working and solving issues together.
Furthermore, we believe you are/have:
Solid understanding of our business with its processes and what creates value for the customer and for Vestas
Ability to working cross-functionally and create and maintain relationships with both external customers and different internal Vestas departments
Financial understanding and ability to steer the own area towards long-term profitability
Ability to coordinate projects both separately and in a team
Ability to get involved in complex technical issues
A health and safety mindset by observing rules, internal instructions, correct use of personal protective equipment and effectively working on reporting
What we offer
We offer an interesting job with good professional and personal development possibilities as well as an attractive salary and benefits package. We are a team of skilled and committed colleagues who are all enthusiastic about wind energy and provide high-quality solutions to our customers. You will work in an open and flexible environment with qualified and positive colleagues who are prepared to contribute when needed. By joining Vestas, you will have the opportunity to develop a career with a leading wind power company within an exciting and growing industry.
Additional information
This position is based out of either Järvsö or Hudiksvall and requires approximately 8 days of travelling per month. For additional information, please contact Linnéa Holm (Recruiter) at +46 722 062 858. Be advised to apply no later than 12/01/2023.
