Be part of something altogether life-changing
Working at Cytiva in the Life Sciences industry means being at the forefront of providing new solutions to transform human health. Our incredible customers undertake life-saving activities ranging from fundamental biological research to developing innovative vaccines, new medicines, and cell and gene therapies.
At Cytiva you will be able to continuously improve yourself and us - working on challenges that truly matter with people that care for each other, our customers, and their patients. With associates across 40 countries, Cytiva is a place where every day is a learning opportunity - so you can grow your career and expand your skills in the long term.
Cytiva is proud to work alongside a community of nine fellow Danaher Life Sciences companies. Together, we're pioneering the future of science and medicine, developing products that enable researchers in the fight to save lives.
What You'll Do
As Field Service Engineer at Cytiva, you will be part of the Nordic field service team with 17 engineers across Sweden, Finland, Denmark and Lithuania. Together with your colleagues, you will be responsible for servicing and qualifying our customer's equipment consisting of biopharma equipment such as liquid chromatography systems (ÄKTA avant, ÄKTA pure, ÄKTA ready etc) and cell culturing equipment (ReadyToProcess WAVE, XDR etc). You will be working in laboratories and pharmaceutical production plants on customer sites. You will be expected to take part in our 24/7 stand-by team.
This is a field based role with extensive travelling within Nordics and Baltics. With main office based in Uppsala, you will serve customers within Sweden but also across Baltics and Nordics. You will be responsible for performance of customer visits, including customer coordination, travel planning and ordering spare parts. Typical tasks would be:
Plan & perform preventive maintenance, repair and installation visits.
Plan & perform qualifications (IQ/OQ).
Promptly complete and return relevant paperwork (and electronic evidence) associated.
Who you are
Qualifications
Relevant technical or scientific education or experience.
Good computer skills.
Fluent in Swedish, both oral and written.
English as working language.
Good communication and social skills.
Effective organizational and administrative skills.
Valid driving license.
Ability to travel extensively within Nordics and Baltics.
Valid EU work permit.
Desired Characteristics
Experience of chromatography or cell culturing products.
Experience in troubleshooting mechanics, electronics, software/computers/networks or fluid handling systems.
Experience of IQ/OQ.
Knowledge of laboratory environment.
Interview and selection will happen continuously and the opening can be filled before last day of application, September 3rd. For questions, please contact hiring manager TJ Chakravarthy, tj.chakravarthy@cytiva.com
. We look forward to hearing from you!
When you join us, you'll also be joining Danaher's global organization, where 80,000 people wake up every day determined to help our customers win. As an associate, you'll try new things, work hard, and advance your skills with guidance from dedicated leaders, all with the support of powerful Danaher Business System tools and the stability of a tested organization.
At Danaher, we value diversity and the existence of similarities and differences, both visible and not, found in our workforce, workplace and throughout the markets we serve. Our associates, customers and shareholders contribute unique and different perspectives as a result of these diverse attributes.
