FEM Simulation Engineer
Scania CV AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Södertälje Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Södertälje
2025-02-16
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Scania CV AB i Södertälje
, Nykvarn
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Sundbyberg
eller i hela Sverige
Scania is undergoing a transformation from being a leading supplier of trucks, buses, and engines to providing complete and sustainable transport solutions. Together with TRATON and our sister brands MAN, Volkswagen Truck & Bus, and International, we are working to shape the future of mobility with innovative and environmentally conscious solutions. Our values - customer first, respect, team spirit, responsibility, and elimination of waste - are at the heart of everything we do. Together, we are at the forefront of creating a sustainable future.
Would you like to contribute to electrifying heavy transports to reduce our CO2 footprint?
Scania is undergoing a transformation journey within electrification, bringing new ways of working and exciting new products. Our team is a calculation group working with propulsion systems, an essential part of this journey. We both try out and use tools like machine learning, python scripting, and AI in our everyday deliveries as well as we work according to the agile methodology and SAFe framework. Experimenting is part of our routine, leading to many successful methods and close collaboration between Test Engineers and FEM Simulation Engineers.
We are now expanding our team and are looking for three FEM Simulation Engineers who want to contribute to this transformation and join our team!
This is us
Our team consists of FEM Simulation Engineers and one Manager. We are a diverse group with varied work experiences, nationalities, genders, and ages, which we have found to be the key to our success. Many of us have worked together for several years, building a strong culture of teamwork and mutual support. To keep this culture thriving, we regularly hold focus days, group learning sessions, and fun team activities. Outside of work, we enjoy spending time together, with regular after-work gatherings and other events where everyone is welcome. All these moments, both at work and beyond, have contributed to our great team spirit which we are truly proud of!
To ensure you feel supported from day one, you will have a dedicated supervisor during your initial period. The team is always ready to help, and we strive to make onboarding a smooth and enjoyable experience.
We offer
We can offer you a dynamic workplace with diverse and challenging tasks. Today we have a hybrid work setup, meaning you can work from home or at our remote office at Scania Sergel a few days a week if the job allows. With a strong focus on personal development, we provide clear development plans to help you reach your goals, supported by internal and external courses.
In addition to career and development opportunities, we can offer you other benefits, such as free training at Scania's health center Gröndal, or a wellness allowance. You will also be offered performance bonuses, an occupational pension, flexible working hours, the opportunity to lease a car through the company, and much more. Scania also organizes several events yearly where family and friends are always welcome. If you live in Stockholm, we also offer a direct bus service between Stockholm and Södertälje with Scania Jobexpress.
Your assignment
As a FEM Simulation Engineer within our team, you will work with a variety of physical phenomena and component systems of the electrified powertrain where method development is needed to understand new solutions and their associated failure modes. Your assignment will include performing FE-based strength and durability simulations on our electrified propulsion system as well as conventional drivetrains. The role also requires you to be part of the method development and process automation tasks in the group. Formalizing simulation models with physical test results and finding capability is an important aspect of the job.
Examples of tasks could be..
Working with designers to achieve the best possible design for a future product.
Understanding new phenomena, and developing a way to formalize the calculations, together with our test engineers and/or data scientists in the department.
Calibrate your model and assumptions through rig testing, vehicle testing, or load data from the field.
Automate simulations and make them user-friendly.
Your profile
To succeed in this role we believe that you are curious and driven to learn and improve yourself. You strive for autonomy, act with a high sense of responsibility, and have the endurance to finish off what you have started. You like reading up on things to solve problems and consulting others. Therefore you should be great at connecting with others and find teamwork as something joyful and an opportunity to learn and contribute. Your motivation comes from the joy of seeing the effect of your work and being of help to others.
We would also like that..
You have a Master's degree in solid mechanics with courses like fatigue, dynamics, or material mechanics.
You write and speak fluently in English.
If you have the following, it is merit..
Programming experience in Python, either as concrete work examples or as a concrete hobby project.
Experience in method development that is verified with tests.
Work experience in Abaqus, FEMFAT, and Simlab working with durability and solid mechanics.
At Scania, we are dedicated to building a diverse, inclusive, and authentic workplace. If you're excited about this role but your experience doesn't perfectly align with every qualification in the job description, we encourage you to apply anyway. You may be just the right candidate for this or other roles! We hire for attitude and train for skills.
In the team, we have both junior and senior co-workers, so all levels of experience are welcome to apply!
Further information
If you would like to learn more about the position or group please don't hesitate to contact Anna Glassel (Group Manager, ENTAC), at anna.x.glassel@scania.com
.
Application
If this sounds like you and you find the challenges interesting, we are happy to receive your application!
Your application should include a CV, grades, and an education certificate. Please apply as soon as possible but no later than 2025-03-02. Screening will take place on an ongoing basis during the application period.
We use logic and personality tests as well as competence-based interviews in our selection process. A background check may be conducted for this position.
Welcome to apply!
#LI-Hybrid Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-03-02 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Scania CV AB
(org.nr 556084-0976)
151 87 SÖDERTÄLJE Jobbnummer
9167948