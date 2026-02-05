Factory R&D Structural analysis and simulation specialist
2026-02-05
The opportunity
With continuous and sustainable growth of our business we take the opportunity to strengthen our expertise and capacity with a new position with focus on structural analysis and numerical simulations Main focus will be on mechanical stress analysis, but also fluid mechanics simulations and dielectric simulations will be within the scope on a project basis.
You will be part of Hitachi Energy's competence center for fiber-reinforced polymer composites and silicone elastomers in Piteå. We are a team with world-class expertise and experience in realization, verification, and production of polymer composite products. The main products are structural and electrically insulating components used in high voltage transformers and switchgear which are vital for the transition to fossil free energy. Our customers are all over the world, both inside and outside Hitachi.
How you'll make an impact
Stress analysis and sizing of composite structures subject to mechanical and thermal loads to support new product development and order design.
Simulation of our manufacturing processes (e.g. wet filament winding, oven cure, silicone extrusion) to develop process expertise further and support process optimization and increased robustness.
Lead projects and activities related to development of design tools and design criteria.
Documentation of designs and review of test results to improve design criteria.
Collaborate with cross-functional teams (e.g. design, quality, SCM, production) to solve complex engineering challenges and deliver robust solutions, both within our local/global organization and in cooperation with customers, suppliers, and academia.
Apply robust analytical and critical thinking to solve complex challenges and to perform comprehensive risk reviews.
Your background
University engineering degree in composites engineering, applied mechanics, applied physics or similar.
Expertise in Finite Element Analysis including experience with composite structures with layered anisotropic materials.
Ability to cooperate and communicate both with experts at an academic level, as well as colleagues and project members with expertise in other areas
Genuine interest and curiosity about technology.
Ability and willingness to acquire new knowledge and skills.
Team player who finds it easy to cooperate with others.
Good communication skills in both spoken and written English and a basic understanding of Swedish are mandatory requirements.
More about us
Are you ready for a new exciting challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Welcome to apply! Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
Recruiting Manager Anders Holmberg, anders.holmberg@hitachienergy.com
Recruiting Manager Anders Holmberg, anders.holmberg@hitachienergy.com, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Marcus Nordlund-Oja, +46 107-38 31 93; Unionen: Per Lidman, +46 73 0500 603; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 43. All other questions can be directed to Talent Acquisition Partner Filip Henriksson, filip.henriksson@hitachienergy.com
