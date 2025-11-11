Fabrikschef
2025-11-11
The Factory Manager Skruf is responsible for managing multiple teams (280+ FTEs) to implement Manufacturing strategies within the factory across 13 packaging production lines, contributing to strategic development of the manufacturing/factory policies and operational plan.
Key Responsibilities:
Leads and implements the operating strategy of own factory, including the budget planning cycle and product cost calculation processes.
Manages factory operations across areas such as Supply Chain, E2E Planning, Inventory Warehouses Management, DIMs-IM&S Procurement, Production Scheduling, Production, Maintenance-Engineering, Manufacturing Excellence, OHSE, QA, resourcing and capabilities.
Develops departmental / team plans to design, redesign and consolidate manufacturing processes to achieve zero loss, zero waste.
Owns the implementation of improvement programmes to meet standards on quality management and assurance in accordance with regulatory requirements.
Influences production site employees to be compliant with relevant Occupational Health, Safety & Environmental (OHSE) and Current Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP) regulations and drives the adoption of workplace health and safety plans to ensure work is performed according to safety procedures.
Directs the Manufacturing function by creating impactful results through envisioning and leading projects, products, services and/or technologies.
Manages a large team of managers, demonstrating effective leadership to ensure excellence in delivery against plans, championing a continuous improvement culture throughout all activities, whilst delivering performance management, technical development, direction and coaching.
Ensures personal and team compliance with the function's safety and ethics rules and processes, follows procedures, and demonstrates strong leadership of Imperial's Values & Behaviours.
Sills & Experience required:
Experience in leading a factory team or larger operations department with a "go and see" leadership approach
Experience of working with / exposure to Central and Corporate Functions
Excellent project management skills
Strong coaching and feedback skills
Strong collaboration and interpersonal skills
Strong communication and negotiation skills
Ability to engage & energize people across all levels of the organisation
Strong commercial acumen
In-depth understanding and experience in application of lean and continuous improvement tools & processe
What We Offer:
In return for playing your part in building our future, you will receive a comprehensive compensation package with salary, bonus scheme and many extras including a great pension scheme, generous holiday entitlement and hybrid/flexible working opportunities as well inspiring places to work and collaborate with purpose. Here at Imperial we will give you the opportunity to grow and learn, innovate at pace and be a part of our purpose to forge a path to a healthier future for moments of relaxation and pleasure for our consumers.
Everyone Belongs:
Everyone belongs in Imperial. We are proud of being a truly inclusive organisation. We encourage and welcome applications from people of all ages, genders, ethnicities, nationalities, disabilities, sexual orientation, religions or beliefs and of neuro divergence. We give fair and equal consideration to all our applicants. Please contact us at recruitment@impbrands.com
to let us know if we can provide support in helping you complete an application and/or attend an interview.
About Us:
We're a truly international company, fourth largest in our industry and operating across 120 markets. An inclusive, innovative global FMCG business supported by 25,000 employees. As we embrace a new era of growth, we are transforming. Our ways of working and culture are driven by a challenger mindset, constantly questioning the status quo where people can bring their best selves to work. Our agility and collaboration are driving our ambitions, innovation and success all supported by our award-winning development programmes that creates exciting and rewarding career opportunities for all. Encouraging inclusion at local levels and supporting a developing and robust diversity agenda globally, we're fully committed to creating and maintaining an environment that celebrates and respects difference.
Skruf Snus AB
(org.nr 556626-9196), http://www.skruf.se
576 33 SÄVSJÖ
