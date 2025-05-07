Expert GraphQL Architect
Assignment Overview
We are seeking a GraphQL Solution Architect to lead the architectural direction and technical implementation for an enterprise GraphQL platform. This role functions as a Tech Lead within a dedicated GraphQL enablement team and is central to establishing scalable, robust, and governed GraphQL solutions across the organization.
Role Responsibilities
As the Solution Architect, you will:
Define the technical vision, architecture, and strategy for GraphQL adoption and development.
Develop and enforce best practices for schema design, versioning, and federated architecture.
Provide technical leadership in building Subgraphs and Federated Supergraphs from the ground up.
Lead architectural reviews and engage with engineers and stakeholders to design effective API-based integrations.
Act as a GraphQL evangelist, supporting internal teams in understanding and adopting GraphQL methodologies.
Partner with architects from other domains to ensure consistency with enterprise-wide architectural goals.
Support the technical roadmap and contribute to planning and prioritization, working closely with the Product Owner.
Translate strategic requirements into clear, actionable development workstreams.
Ensure all solutions align with enterprise security and architecture frameworks.
Technical Expertise Required
Proven experience in enterprise integration design and architecture.
Hands-on background in implementing federated GraphQL solutions, including Subgraph design and schema stitching.
Deep understanding of schema governance and API lifecycle management.
Knowledge of API-first approaches and API Management platforms.
Familiarity with monitoring and observability tools like OpenTelemetry, Splunk, or similar.
Practical experience working in Agile development environments.
Soft Skills & Leadership
Strong communicator with the ability to document, present, and explain complex concepts effectively.
Collaborative mindset with experience guiding multi-disciplinary teams.
Structured problem-solving skills and a passion for driving technical excellence and continuous improvement.
Prior experience influencing adoption strategies and onboarding teams to shared platforms and tools.
About Rasulson Consulting
Rasulson Consulting is a specialized staffing and recruitment firm focused on the IT sector. We collaborate with leading tech companies and innovative startups to provide exciting career opportunities for individuals passionate about digital development. With our deep technical expertise and extensive network, we efficiently match the right talents with the right assignments. At Rasulson Consulting, you'll receive personalized guidance, regular feedback, and the chance to take the next step in your IT career. Så ansöker du
