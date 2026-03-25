Expert Accountant Manufacturing
Volvo Personvagnar Aktiebolag / Ekonomijobb / Göteborg Visa alla ekonomijobb i Göteborg
2026-03-25
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
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, Falköping
, Olofström
, Gotland
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Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
Let's introduce ourselves
At the Accounting function within Finance, you are a part of a global team, with the purpose to ensure correct financial reporting and accounting based on our business events. You co-operate with colleagues in other business units and functions globally, with the purpose to drive value creation, provide accounting expertise and guidance and make change happen.
We are now looking for an Expert accountant to Northern European and North Americas Cluster, working with the accounting and reporting for Manufacturing in Sweden.
What you'll do
Located in Gothenburg, you will work in a sub team being responsible for accounting and reporting for Volvo Car Corporation in the area of Manufacturing. In close cooperation with your colleagues in the accounting team you will deliver monthly closings as well as take the accounting perspective to solve ad hoc questions and being part of projects. You will actively contribute to the improvement and assuring the quality and standardization of current processes. Further, there is close interactions with other departments within the organization such as Manufacturing and supply chain, Manufacturing controlling, Procurement, Digital, Accounting Centre in Madrid and other stakeholders at headquarter.
In addition to the above you will support the local accounting and controlling team in establishing efficient financial processes for the new plant in Kosice, Slovakia.
What you'll bring
To be successful in this role, you need to have a desire and drive for change and be comfortable with complex accounting questions. Your analysis capabilities and computer skills are strong, and you possess abilities to grasp the big picture. If you have experience working in SAP R/3 and OneStream it's an advantage. In addition to the above you have a university degree in Business Administration, 7+ years of relevant working experience, including good knowledge of IFRS. You are fluent in English, both verbally and written.
Personal qualities as high integrity and ability to uphold standards of professionalism and confidentiality are valued. Ability to handle a dynamic environment under continuous development with short notice situations. Since you will be member of a team and a key contact person, communication and collaboration is key and you pride yourself on being a good communicator and are able to handle different stakeholders. Finally, you drive change and implementation with energy, courage and commitment. Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-08 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "79288-44062138". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Personvagnar Aktiebolag
(org.nr 556074-3089), https://www.volvocars.com/ Arbetsplats
Volvo Car Corporation Kontakt
Anita Noordzij +34 679059452 Jobbnummer
9819732