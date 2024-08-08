Experienced Validation Lead and QA
Company Description
AFRY provides engineering, design, digital and advisory services. We are devoted experts in industry, energy and infrastructure sectors, creating impact for generations to come. AFRY has Nordic roots with a global reach. Join us in accelerating the transition towards a sustainable society.
Job Description
AFRY's Business Area Food & Pharma is represented in five countries and together we are around 500 employees, with competence primarily within the Food & Life Science Sector. We are working in different countries, to help our customers readjust to a sustainable future and new demands, that in the long run will improve people's health and standard of living!
At AFRY, we foster a friendly and inclusive culture, where we want everyone to feel comfortable bringing their whole self to the table. We believe in the power of differences and collaboration. We share ideas and knowledge, challenge and support each other and try to bring out the best in each other. Our commitment to continuous improvement is reflected in our way of working as well as in AFRY Academy, a platform where we offer a wide range of educational opportunities to enhance your skills and broaden your horizons.
As a part of our team, you will experience a work environment, where freedom and responsibility are key words. We understand the importance of a healthy work-life balance and offer a competitive benefit package when it comes to pension solutions, vacation, wellness contributions, parental leave, social activities (membership in Club AFRY) for our employees, beneficially priced cabins and much more. Of course, we have collective agreements.
In our business unit Life Science Öresund, we work together in exciting life science assignments, many of which are on an international scale. Through AFRY's strong reputation and our team's expertise, we have the privilege of partnering with industry-leading companies in both Denmark and Sweden. We are operating in an fast-growing and interesting region.
This is where you come in! Our Swedish QA and Validation team, based in Malmö, is looking for new colleagues, with great interest and knowledge of qualification and validation. In this role, you will be part of a Swedish team, reporting to a Swedish manager, with possibilities to grow and develop in exciting projects on both sides of Öresund.
Are you interested in joining a friendly and skilled team, where you'll find a committed leader and a diverse range of interesting projects? Read on!
THIS IS WHAT YOU WILL DO
You will be a valuable part of our team, working as Validation Lead and QA, with responsibility for leading, planning and executing and approving validation or other activities. You will act as a trusted advisor, to our customers externally or internally in our collaborative life science projects across various disciplines.
You will have the opportunity to use your solid knowledge within the area to advise in validation or other matters. You will also be responsible for generating or checking and approving VMP, VP, FAT, SAT and IQ/OQ/PQ documentation and executing the associated tests. Communication with a diverse range of stakeholders, both within our organization and externally, is a crucial aspect of this role. To cooperate with both colleagues and customers to ensure the quality in our deliveries is another part of the job. Through our projects, you will have the opportunity to expand and nurture your professional network within the Life Science sector, creating new opportunities and collaborations with the guidance and support of the Section Manager.
We work close to the production and our validation or QA assignments can include production- or analysis equipment, processes, facilities, media or digital systems. Working with a variety of customers and tasks will give you the chance to continuously meet new challenges and continue to grow and develop.
Qualifications
We are looking for Validation Lead and QA, who is ready to grow and make future together with us!
We think you bring the following experience and competences with you:
A relevant post-secondary education - could be an engineering degree or a scientific degree within chemistry, pharmaceutical sciences, biotechnology, biomedicine or similar or relevant experience as stated below.
Experience from the life science industry, such as working with and approving URS, VMP, VP, FAT, SAT and IQ/OQ/PQ.
5+ years of experience from working in validation and QA assignments in GMP environment.
Experience from working in projects and with stakeholder management.
An established network within the Life science industry.
Experience from extensive documentation and are used to work with planning and streamlining.
A digital flair and preferably experience from working with validation of IT/OT systems.
Fluency in English and one of the Scandinavian languages, orally and written. Great if it is Danish or Swedish.
B-drivers license
To thrive in the role you need to be a curious self-starter with a great drive, who makes things happen. We believe that you share our values "Brave - Devoted - Team player" and are motivated by developing new solutions and being a trusted advisor in a business-driven context. You will have many stakeholders, both internally and externally, which means that communication skills will be crucial. Solving problems, finding new solutions and making them understandable to your stakeholders is something that comes natural to you. In our projects, we trust in your ability to take responsibility for your part of the project delivery. You are analytical and have the ability to take the big picture into consideration without loosing track of your continuous delivery.
All in all, you are a brave and devoted team player - just like us!
Additional Information
At AFRY you will work for an inclusive and brave employer, with sustainability at heart!
In addition to this, we offer the below stated and more:
28 days holiday + 23rd of December. We have flexible public holidays, which means that a Swedish public holiday can be swapped to a public holiday in another culture.
Work life balance.
Access to many activities through our social club: Club AFRY.
Competitive benefits regarding pension, wellness, and parental leave
Company discounts with external partners through our benefits portal Benify.
