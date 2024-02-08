Experienced Technical Artist
The role
We are looking for an Experienced Technical Artist to join our newest game team. You will work closely with our game designers, artists and programmers to create high quality and performant game environments.
You will be responsible for shader development, building functional environment assets and improving the environment and character art production pipeline.
Our team and work environment is highly agile, collaborative and creative, thus it gives the individual team members a lot of influence along with responsibility. You have a central role in our production and will act as a performance evangelist. You will tie disciplines together and improve the overall workflow in our project. We are at the beginning of something exciting, and we need you to be an excellent problem solver with strong communication skills. We hope that you thrive in working in a highly creative and collaborative work environment!
What we offer
Here at Fatshark, we do what we love most: design high-profile games for PCs and consoles. We offer you:
A playful, friendly and inclusive work place
Hands-on production environment with an emphasis on cooperative/multiplayer games
Opportunities for personal growth with varied projects, experienced co-workers and recurring hack weeks
Regulated flex time and paid overtime
Occupational pension
Wellness benefits and health checkups
Bonus program
Dog friendly office located in central Stockholm
What you'll do
Making sure our game characters and environments are performant on our target platforms
Improve our art pipelines and tools
Act as liaison between programmers, artists and designers
Create and manage high quality and performant shaders
Assist in keeping content balanced; in terms of material, lighting and general PBR guidelines
Build functional gameplay assets in collaboration with gameplay programmers
Push for new technical solutions and content creation avenues
Required qualifications
A couple of years of working experience as Technical Artist in video game industry
Previous experience and knowledge of Unreal Engine 5
Excellent skills in graph or text based shader authoring (such as Unreal SG / Unity SG /HLSL)
Great understanding of modern rendering pipelines
Excellent knowledge of commonly used programming languages (such as Python, Lua, C++)
Good understanding of common art workflows and their pros & cons
Strong drive and good habit of organizing and structuring your and others work
Excellent communication skills, including high proficiency in English
A mentality geared towards problem solving
Bonus qualifications
Released games on current generation consoles
Proficiency in 3D software (like Blender, Maya and/or Substance Designer)
Experience in tools development
Previously worked with procedural workflows
Passion for video games
Application details
We are following the policy of working 4 days in the office per week, with 1 day option to work from home. The onboarding is being done fully in the office.
We look forward to review applications and will be interviewing candidates continuously until the position has been filled.
Location: Stockholm
Start: ASAP 2023/ Q1 2024
