Global Lead GPG AC Sales & Operations Infrastructure
2024-02-16
Grid Automation is a division in Hitachi Energy that offers automation and communication solutions to critical infrastructure segments such as energy generation, power transmission & distribution, transportation and multiple other industry applications. Our products are supplied from several global delivery centers, and we are currently looking for a Global lead Sales & Operations infrastructure, preferably placed in our unit in Västerås, Sweden. The purpose of the role is to manage a team of support system specialists, and to continuously improve systems and master data quality for product configurators, price list management, ERP, and e-business. The area of responsibility spans over Sweden, Switzerland, India and the US. You will report to the Head of Global Operations in the product group for Automation and Communication in Grid Automation. We are in a very exciting phase and can offer you a broad spectrum of opportunities to grow and develop in a successful global organization.
Your key accountabilities are:
Manage, develop and empower your team of specialists
Interface with the IT function to trigger improvements to the e-business platform, and adapt to changes thereof
Manage and align with stakeholders such as internal Sales and Operations units, Product management, Delivery centers, Factories, and Supply Chain Management
Ensure continuous improvement of processes, tools and performance in accordance with the Global Product Group Automation & Communication Sales and Operations strategy
Drive the global rollout and adoption of the e-Business platform
To be successful in this role we believe you have:
Strong and proven organizational, communication and leadership skills
A strategic mindset, open for change and international cooperation, preferably acquired through proven success in previous roles where business growth has been in focus
Good cross-functional expertise and analytical skills. Comfortable embracing new IT systems
Extensive working knowledge of data analysis and performance metrics
A Bachelor's degree or higher in IT, Engineering, Business administration, or related fields
Fluent English skills
Additional Information
Welcome to apply by 1st of March!
Recruiting Manager Anders Hynen, anders.hynen@hitachienergy.com
, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Klas Koppari, +46 107- 38 13 45; Ledarna: Christer Fridlund, +46 107-38 29 12; Unionen: Fredrik W Nordin, +46 107-38 15 12. All other questions can be directed to Talent Acquisition Partner Maryam Carlqvist, maryam.carlqvist@hitachienergy.com Så ansöker du
