Category Manager Logistics and Plastics
2024-02-16
Join our Strategic Purchasing Team in a new role as Category Manager Logistics and shared responsibility for Plastics.
In this role, you will be commercially responsible for the mentioned areas across multiple European entities and with a worldwide supplier base. We are on a fantastic transformation journey of shaping Strategic Purchasing into a modern, structured, agile, and commercially centric organization.
1st part of the role will focus on external logistics, which is managed by local entities today. As this is a completely new position, you will have the opportunity- and get support to structure up and shape the category. The goal is to centralize freight management, streamline the supplier base, and continuously ensure best-in-class results in terms of cost & service level for Etac Group.
2nd part of the role will focus on driving the plastics category, in alignment with Category Manager Leader. The purpose of the role is to manage the mentioned category, ensuring the best possible commercial and operational efficiency for Etac Group towards designated KPIs.
Main responsibilities and tasks
Category Manager Logistics
• Collect, analyze, and summarize transport needs for Etac entities
• Continuously challenge- and ensure optimal pricing levels;
• Scout & evaluate new, potential suppliers
• Select suppliers for defined transport routes & modalities; RFx, data aggregation, analysis, negotiation, business award, etc.
• Regular commercial re-negotiation with existing suppliers
• Quarterly Business Review
• Support local entities/R&D departments by indicating appropriate custom code(s)
• Bridge local entities and suppliers, fostering a positive & professional relationship
Category Manager Plastics (shared responsibility)
• Define and execute commercial strategy for suppliers under your responsibility, ensuring KPI achievement
• Continuously ensure optimal pricing levels without forgetting the aspect of quality & delivery
• Assure raw material prices are aligned with or better than market trends
• Identify best-suited suppliers for indicated components, in line with category strategies
• Manage contract creation, approval & administration
• Build and maintain strong business relationships with internal and external stakeholders
Competence Requirements
Education
University or college degree from a technical- or supply chain field or equivalent experience
Previous Experience
• Experience in commercial logistics management, minimum 3 years
• Experience in direct material sourcing. Preferably from an international, manufacturing environment
Knowledge and abilities
• Technical knowledge and understanding
• Business and finance acumen
• Experience in project management
• Structured & Analytical
• Understanding of matrix environment and ability to work cross-functionally
• Ability to lead, influence, communicate, and partner with internal- & external stakeholders
• Ability to engage, interact, and negotiate value-enhancing relationships with suppliers
• Ability to think strategically; one step ahead and define corresponding actions
Language and computer skills
• English is a must. Any other Scandinavian language or Polish is a plus
• Proficient in Excel. Knowledge of M3 is a plus
Other
Availability to travel 10 - 20% of the time.
Office location alternatives
Anderstorp, Sweden is the preferred location due to our central warehouse location, however, Stockholm is also a possible location
How to apply
If you have questions or want to know more about the position, please contact Strategic Purchasing Director, Kemal Stark, Mobile: +46(0)73 - 094 3223 or mail: kemal.stark@etac.com
If this job sounds appealing to you, please send your resume (CV) and cover letter as soon as possible to: recruitment@etac.com
We will conduct interviews on an ongoing basis. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-03-17
