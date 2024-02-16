French speaking sales person

Hello, are you a person that appreciates to talk to people, contact fellows using your phone? Can you work independently? We are growing in the French market, and now we are looking forward to hire someone to take care of our French countries (Mainly France - Belgium and Switzerland). The company have been around for 16 years and have highly appreciated ecological products made in Sweden. You will not be required to work from our office, unless you want to. Welcome

