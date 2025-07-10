Experienced Tech Lead to Agile Software Team, Solna/Hybrid
Are you an experienced Tech Lead with a passion for agile development and cutting-edge technology? Do you want to be a part of a team that creates innovative solutions to make everyday life easier for our customers? If so, this could be the perfect role for you!
The team and your role
We, the Customer Portal Services team, are responsible for providing our business users with a diversity of different self-service features and reports to help our customers. Some examples are fetching invoices and invoice specifications, viewing their environmental footprint, creating claims, and ordering postal services. We are one of four teams in the Business Solutions area which mainly work on features within the Customer Portal, to enable self-service access of the most important information for our sending business customers.
Our goal is to focus on increasing transparency and actionability for our senders. We provide our business users with several features they require in their daily work, to make their life easier and more effective when dealing with PostNord. All this should be found in one place, creating synergies with other features within the Portal, not necessarily belonging to our team.
As a team, we take responsibility for the whole - research and discovery, new development, product lifecycle management, solution architecture, monitoring, security, and operation (DevSecOps). We work closely with other teams, mainly within PostNord Digital. We also get feedback on a regular basis from real users and internal functions like sales and customer service, as this helps us understand the requirements of the end users. Our ambition is to constantly be at the forefront of technology and together we help build innovative solutions for digital products within PostNord.
As a Tech Lead you will be part of an agile team that has cutting-edge expertise in this area, but you will also be involved in actual coding too.
The ideal candidate will have a development background, ideally as a full-stack developer with serverless on AWS. If any (or all) of these buzz words attract your interest, you would probably be a good fit in our team:
NodeJS - npm - AWS Lambda - TypeScript - VUE - ElasticSearch
As a person, you are committed, responsible and unpretentious. It is important that you are a quick learner, have good communication and interpersonal skills and a passion to deliver value and high quality.
Some key characteristics we're looking for
- Technical expertise: You should be a master of the technology stack used by the team and have a deep understanding of software development principles, coding practices, and architecture.
- Leadership skills: You'll be responsible for leading and guiding the development team towards our set goals. We're looking for someone who can not only lead the teams daily work but also empower the team to take ownership and drive the development initiatives forward. You should be able to inspire and motivate team members and be comfortable making technical decisions.
- Agile methodologies: You should be well-versed in agile methodologies, including Scrum and Kanban, and be able to implement them effectively within the team.
- Communication skills: You should have excellent communication skills, both verbal and written, to convey technical information to both technical and non-technical team members and colleagues.
- Problem-solving skills: You should be able to identify and solve complex technical problems, as well as anticipate and prevent potential issues before they arise. You conduct investigations to map the conditions for new development initiatives, define the backbone for new user stories and tasks and refine development initiatives together with the team.
- Team player: You should be a team player who works collaboratively with other team members and other teams to achieve our goals. You cater for good collaboration within the team and ensure the team's work progresses efficiently and smoothly.
- Academic education in computer science or equivalent experience.
- At least 5 years relevant working experience.
- Fluent English in speech and writing.
It is also a big plus if you have experience in e-commerce and logistics.
Desirable technical experience
- AWS or similar cloud platforms (Azure, OpenStack, or Google Cloud).
- Backend development in NodeJS or similar.
- Familiarity with Microservice Architecture.
- Worked with Serverless Framework, AWS Lambda, DynamoDB and s3
- Experience with Elasticsearch is preferrable.
- You have some insight into modern frameworks like VUE.js, as well as the impact of custom elements and web components.
You should feel good
We are a modern customer-oriented company that thinks as much about its employees as it does about its customers. We offer a flexible hybrid workplace. PostNord is one of Sweden's largest workplaces and offers decent work- and occupational pension terms, wellness allowances and employee benefits through our own personnel foundation PostNord Plus. With us, there are good development- and career opportunities. Employment takes place according to a collective agreement.
Apply
Please do not hesitate to apply if you feel like this could be the next step in your career. Selection is ongoing, and we encourage you to apply as soon as possible. Interviews will commence in late August due to the summer vacation. If you have any questions about the position, email Fabien.meyer@postnord.com
. We look forward to hearing from you!
