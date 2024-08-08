Experienced Process Engineer Life Science
2024-08-08
Company Description
AFRY provides engineering, design, digital and advisory services. We are devoted experts in industry, energy and infrastructure sectors, creating impact for generations to come. AFRY has Nordic roots with a global reach. Join us in accelerating the transition towards a sustainable society.
Job Description
AFRY's Business Area Food & Pharma is represented in 5 countries and together we are around 500 employees, with competence primarily within the Food & Life Science Sector. We are working in different countries, to help our customers readjust to a sustainable future and new demands, that in the long run will improve people's health and standard of living!
At AFRY, we foster an friendly and inclusive culture, where we want everyone to feel comfortable bringing their whole self to the table. We believe in the power of differences and collaboration. We share ideas and knowledge, challenge and support each other and try to bring out the best in each other. Our commitment to continuous improvement is reflected in our way of working as well as in AFRY Academy, a platform where we offer a wide range of educational opportunities to enhance your skills and broaden your horizons.
As a part of our team, you will experience a work environment, where freedom and responsibility are key words. We understand the importance of a healthy work-life balance and offer a competitive benefit package when it comes to pension solutions, vacation, wellness contributions, parental leave, social activities (membership in Club AFRY) for our employees, beneficially priced cabins and much more. Of course, we have collective agreements.
In our business unit Life Science Öresund, we work together in exciting Life Science assignments, many of which are on an international scale. Through AFRY's strong reputation and our team's expertise, we have the privilege of partnering with industry-leading companies in both Denmark and Sweden.
This is where you come in! Our life science process team, based in Malmö, is looking for a new colleague, with great interest and knowledge of pharma industry processes. In this role, you will be part of a Swedish team, reporting to a Swedish manager, with possibilities to grow and develop in exciting projects on both sides of Öresund. The team is a part of what we call Business Unit Öresund, and we are working together in both Sweden and Denmark, with focus on Skåne and Själland.
Are you an Process Engineer with experience from the life science industry?
As an experienced Process Engineer in our group, you will be able to contribute on several levels, for example:
Be a Technical Lead within your discipline in different assignments
We do everything from concept studies, process design, process optimizations and purchase, to commissioning and turnkey projects in our own or our client's organization, with focus on life science production
Development of URS, P&ID and test protocols
Work actively with knowledge transfer between our assignments to ensure that we constantly improve on an individual and organizational level
Be involved in early stages and sales
Be responsible for budget and quality within your discipline
Qualifications
The wish list could be long, but foremost we are looking for a team player. We believe you are able to work independently as well as a project member in larger contexts, close to the business and the technology.
We expect you to be structured and thorough in your work, at the same time you are courageous and looking for new ways to grow. You are capable of handling changing work environments, work locations and partners. In addition, you are devoted and thrive on taking on responsibility in an organization that is characterized by a entrepreneurial mindset and flexibility.
We have a company culture that is defined by innovation, team spirit, knowledge sharing and commitment. To really flourish at AFRY, we believe that you share our values.
However, we need you to have at least these five in your resume:
Great if you have a relevant higher technical education.
3+ years of experience from similar roles within the life science industry, or as a consultant in similar role.
Good knowledge within GxP.
Fluency in English and one of the Scandinavian languages, orally and written. Great if it is Danish or Swedish.
B-drivers license.
Additional Information
At AFRY you will work for an inclusive and brave employer, with sustainability at heart!
In addition to this, we offer the below stated and more:
28 days holiday + 23rd of December. We have flexible public holidays, which means that a Swedish public holiday can be swapped to a public holiday in another culture.
Work life balance.
Access to many activities through our social club: Club AFRY.
Competitive benefits regarding pension, wellness, and parental leave
Company discounts with external partners through our benefits portal Benify.
Does this sound like your next challenge? Apply already today!
Last day of application 2024-09-04. Though, since holidays are coming up it might take a bit longer than usual before we get back to you. This is an ongoing recruitment process, which means that the role might be filled before last day of application. We do not accept applications via email. We kindly request to refrain from direct contact from staffing and recruitment agencies as well as providers of additional job ads.
Contact information for questions about the job:
Jonas Persson
Section Managerjonas.persson@afry.com
At AFRY, we engineer change in everything we do. Change happens when brave ideas come together. When we collaborate, innovate technology, and embrace challenging points of view. That's how we're making future. We are actively looking for qualified candidates to join our inclusive and diverse teams across the globe. Join us in accelerating the transition towards a sustainable future. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-09-04
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Afry AB
(org.nr 556120-6474)
Hallenborgs Gata 4 (visa karta
)
211 74 MALMÖ Jobbnummer
8828908