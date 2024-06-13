Experienced Piping Engineer
2024-06-13
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
Do you want to work in a modern workplace where we care about each other, have great faith in the future and are convinced that teamwork is the key to success?
Eurocon are growing and we are now looking for more project engineers and technical project managers for our team in Gothenburg. The opportunities for you to grow with us are great and in the role as a consultant with us you will work to streamline and future-proof the process industry. Do you want to join our journey?
About the role.
As a consultant in our team, you are responsible for creating and maintaining high performance and productivity in our customers' facilities. We are involved in the entire chain, from request documents to commissioning, where in addition to design engineering, you support with calculations and technical support throughout the project. Your most important task in the team is to contribute with high quality within the discipline in our industrial customers' projects. Often the projects are multidisciplinary, and you collaborate with other technical areas.
Furthermore, your work may consist of:
• Development of solutions and layouts
• Detailed design
• Purchasing and project planning
• Technical support throughout the project
We have several exciting inquiries going on and the customers can be found in several different segments, e.g. industrial projects in the chemical and energy industry, paper & pulp and the mining industry.
WHO ARE YOU?
We are looking for you who enjoy the consulting role where you constantly get to challenge and develop our customers! Just like us, you are a person who likes to have fun at work and thinks that cooperation with colleagues and customers is a natural part of the work.
Working as a consultant means that assignments and tasks vary from simpler to more complex, and therefore we want you to be prestigeless and flexible as a person and have no problem being your own "project manager" when needed.
If we were to write a wish list of what skills and experience you have, it would look something like this:
• Technical education at a university, college, university of applied sciences or worked your way up to equivalent knowledge
• A minimum of 10 years' experience as a piping designer
• Experience with CAD tools and planning, merits are Aveva E3d, Autodesk Plant 3D and Cadmatic
• Experience from stress calculation with Rohr2 and/or Caesar II
• Good computer skills and basic knowledge of the MS Office package
• Can express yourself well in English in both speech and writing
Personal qualities are of great importance, which should include curiosity, commitment and motivation. We see you as a team player who is happy to collaborate and share your knowledge with others. That's how we do it at Eurocon.
WHAT YOU GET!
At Eurocon you become part of an open and welcoming atmosphere, while working in a future-oriented business with a strong development focus characterized by curiosity, flexibility and joy.
