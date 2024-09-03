Experienced Organization Transformation Consultants
Deloitte AB / Organisationsutvecklarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla organisationsutvecklarjobb i Stockholm
2024-09-03
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Deloitte AB i Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Örebro
, Linköping
, Västervik
eller i hela Sverige
Company Description
Deloitte is a leading global provider of audit and assurance, consulting, financial advisory, risk advisory, tax, and related services. During its 175-year history, our organization has grown tremendously in both scale and capabilities. Deloitte currently has approximately 457,000+ people in more than 150 countries and territories and serves four out of five Fortune Global 500® companies. Yet, our shared culture and mission-to make an impact that matters-remains unchanged. This is evident not only in Deloitte's work for clients, but also in our WorldClass ambition, our WorldClimate initiative and our ALL IN diversity and inclusion strategy.
Job Description
We are looking for experienced people to our Organization Transformation practice. We are looking for colleagues who are excited about driving organizational development topics like organization design, Change Management and Culture. Our team makes an impact that matters by supporting organizations to deliver more employee value as well as business value.
In Deloitte Consulting's practice Organization Transformation, we work with senior leadership teams to translate their transformation and change agenda to a new organization, culture and set of behaviors. We work across private and public sectors.
What you will do
As a senior member of the team, you will be part of the work to cultivate and deliver new and exciting opportunities within the offerings in the marketplace. As part of the team, you will also manage the planning and delivery of major transformative client projects. You will work in multidisciplinary teams with colleagues from across the world, supported by our methods and tools. The global nature of our practice also gives you global career opportunities.
Your responsibilities include:
Delivering exceptional client service, leveraging your expertise within the Organization Transformation (OT) field to make recommendations that enable the clients' strategic agenda.
Managing and leading client projects and setting expectations for the client team to deliver best-in-class quality through utilizing project members' strengths.
Developing relationships, establishing credibility with, and instilling confidence in, clients.
Employing a business-oriented mindset that uses data-driven solutions to drive the transformation and change agenda toward visible results.
Understanding the full range of professional services that can be offered by Deloitte and identifying opportunities for cross selling together with Deloitte colleagues.
Taking a role in developing the OT team by driving sales pursuits, developing marketplace eminence and building a strong culture.
Acting as a mentor to support the knowledge and career development of the OT team.
What is in it for you?
Joining a fantastic and growing team of passionate and engaged individuals that support each other and our clients in reaching the next level impact
Being part of a caring team that always looks out for each other. An example, through acknowledging caring behavior in the team through appreciation sharing sessions each month and Pulse surveys on a monthly basis to evaluate the well-being of the team.
Being part of a team that feels like a start-up with high ambitions, but with support from the global organization behind you
Joining an international team with multiple nationalities
Joining a team on a rapid growth journey within Deloitte means that you will be given opportunities to develop and test new things! There are opportunities to take your development to the next level and to grow every day. You will receive continuous learning sessions, a dedicated coach and work with competent and ambitious colleagues.
Qualifications
You have strong analytical skills and can acquaint yourself with other people's situations. You are structured, professional and excellent at communicating with empathy. You are engaged and make a dedicated effort in everything you do, having the ability to work both independently and as part of a team.
Furthermore, we expect you to have:
A bachelor's or master's degree in a related field.
A minimum of 6 years of consultancy experience and practical experience within organizational transformation.
Ability to build, manage and foster a team-oriented environment.
Excellent leadership, communication and interpersonal skills.
Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills and the ability to balance multiple tasks simultaneously.
Proven experience with project management and developing project team members.
Solid business acumen and a natural grasp of what technology can mean for business and organizations.
Professional at communicating messages in Swedish and English, both verbally and in writing.
Ability to travel based on client needs.
If you have the following, it will be a plus:
Experience from the consulting industry
Experience in sales, bid management, project management and leadership
Experience in networking and public speaking
Experience in coaching and mentoring
If you are unsure whether you qualify for the position, we encourage you to apply anyway.
Additional Information
How to apply?
Apply for the position by clicking the "I'm Interested"-button.
We accept applications continuously and we will start reviewing them when we are back from vacation mid-august. Have a great summer!
Apply by: September 8th 2024
Working place: Stockholm
Contact: For questions on the recruitment process, you can contact: Maria Brengdahl Bengtsson, at mbrengdahlbengtsson@deloitte.se
. Please note that due to the vacation period our responses may take longer than usual. Thank you for understanding.
What impact will you make?
Every day, your work will make an impact that matters, while you thrive in a dynamic culture of inclusion, collaboration and high performance. We do not just aspire to make solutions. We wish to create an impact that makes a positive and crucial difference for the people around us, our clients and our society. Deloitte is where you'll find unlimited opportunities to succeed and realize your full potential. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-10-03 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Deloitte AB
(org.nr 556271-5309)
Rehnsgatan 11 (visa karta
)
113 79 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Deloitte AB Jobbnummer
8875484