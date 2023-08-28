Experienced Mechanical Engineer
2023-08-28
Do you enjoy product development and want to be involved in the creation from sketch to finished product? Now you have the chance to become an important part of our mechanics group and help us shape future products. In this role, you have good opportunities to be part of and influence our development journey. Join our mechanics group and help us create the future!
We are looking for an experienced mechanical engineer to our HQ in Lund, Sweden.
Who is your future team?
As part of the MCP (Multi Channel Products) mechanics group, you will participate actively in projects with different challenges and focuses. We often develop completely new products with innovation possibilities. At MCP we develop, Multidirectional cameras, Panoramic cameras, and Modular cameras.
The team consists of 20 happy and forward individuals in the MCP team that value the team and each other. We have a fantastic collaboration and team spirit; How about balloons on your birthday or weekly Tabata workouts?
What you'll do here as an experienced mechanical engineer
In your role as a mechanical designer, you will have daily collaboration with other mechanical-, electronic-, and industrial designers, product owners and more. The daily work can be anything from creating new concepts, designing mechanical solutions, testing, building prototypes and discussing use cases with people from different disciplines within the company. Together with your team you will be responsible for the development of new products, often from the early idea stage to a finished product. This involves cooperation with the implementation of the product in volume production together with quality engineers, production technicians, suppliers, and more.
Who are we looking for/Who are you?
We believe that you have a relevant education within engineering. On top of that you have at least 5 years' experience from product development. Experience from injection molding, die casting and sheet metal design is highly valued and will be used in your daily work. Experience with 3D CAD (preferably Creo) is an advantage.
For us, it is important to have great personal drive and that the team together lifts and inspires each other. You have the curiosity, courage, and ability to explore new ground and see things from a customer 's perspective.
What Axis have to offer
Transparency is talked about in many companies, but at Axis it is part of our core values. Our greatest asset is the ability to collaborate. We know that great ideas can come anytime and anywhere, so we encourage everyone to contribute and be innovative. If you are a person who likes to be where it all happens, make a difference, and contribute to putting our world a bit in a positive direction, you will feel right at home with us. We constantly work actively with our culture where team spirit, equal opportunities for everyone and having fun are central parts.
We want you to enjoy working with us, which is why we offer benefits such as flexible working hours, morning coffee every day, Friday cake, company bonus, wellness allowance, health insurance and your very own Axis bicycle - to name a few.
Ready to Act?
Does this sound like something for you? We go through applications continuously so don't wait to send in your application!
If you have any questions, please feel free to reach out to recruiting manager Magnus Sjöberg at +46 76 814 6828. Ersättning
