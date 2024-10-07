Experienced iOS Developer - Husqvarna AMC
Husqvarna Group shapes the future with our passion for innovation, creating solutions that enhance urban and green spaces worldwide. As an employer, we value diversity and equal opportunities. Our differences are our strengths, celebrated by creating an inclusive environment for all employees and candidates. Together, as a team, we can realize the best ideas and create solutions for the future.
About AMC
At Automower Connect, we embrace the challenge of tackling the untamed. We delve into complex conundrums and pioneer innovative solutions to problems previously unsolved. Our approach is distinctive, and our solutions are our own, as we take full ownership and responsibility for the decisions we make. Instead of being burdened with a hefty list of demands, our product managers simply state their desired outcome: 'We want a function that operates like this.' And it's our mission to bring that vision to life." That's how Mia and Erick, the managers of the AMC tribe, portrays theirs's and theirs's colleagues' daily work.
The tribe is made up of three feature squads that focus on delivering native Android and iOS features. There's also a backend squad and a smart home squad working on projects such as Alexa integration. There is a tight cooperation between feature, backend, and test to ensure that we are using common ways of working and solving any problems that arise.
We are always open to new technologies and are not afraid to test new things. Our developers work with cutting-grass (pun intended) technologies such as iOS, Android, Kotlin, Java, and Typescript. We are trusted to take up new challenges and to make sure that our projects are stable and in good shape.
Curious about our product? Read more here HYPERLINK "https://www.husqvarna.com/se/tjanster/automower-connect/"
Areas of responsibility
As an iOS developer, you'll play a crucial role within a feature squad, focusing on specific areas of our app. Your daily routine will involve code reviews, participation in daily stand-up meetings, and regular collaboration with team members to track progress and resolve any issues. Currently, our primary focus is enhancing our app to support NERA, the latest addition to our Automower® lineup, ensuring seamless integration of new features and functionalities for our users.
Your background
The ideal candidate will have over 5 years of experience as an iOS Developer, a master's degree in software development & mobile platforms or a related area.
Technical Knowledge:
Swift: Proficient in Swift, using it to write clear and efficient code for iOS applications.
SwiftUI: Experienced with SwiftUI for building modern, responsive user interfaces.
UIKit: Skilled in UIKit for creating and maintaining complex user interfaces, ensuring seamless integration with SwiftUI.
MVVM (Model-View-ViewModel) architecture: Knowledgeable in MVVM to keep code organized and maintainable.
Async/await: Capable of using async/await for handling asynchronous tasks efficiently, improving app performance.
With these skills, you'll contribute to creating great iOS apps that our users will love!
Additionally, you are fluent in English. And if you also have experience working in a larger global organization, and speak and write in Swedish, that is considered a plus!
Who are you?
Yes, that's something we are genuinely curious to find out. Regardless of your personal identity, we believe that the drive to excel in our team is more about your goals and interests than who you are. At AMC, we seek individuals who take ownership and thrive on working with cutting-edge products. We don't confine ourselves to specific characteristics or personality types; instead, we embrace diversity and unite under a shared passion for technology.
How to apply
If you are excited about this role and meet the qualifications, we invite you to apply and join our team at Husqvarna Group.
For questions about the role, contact R&D Manager AMC - Mia-Berentje Land, mia-berentje.land@husqvarnagroup.com
. For questions about the recruitment process, please contact Talent Acquisition Partner - Kristin Sundlo at kristin.sundlo@husqvarnagroup.com
.
Next Steps
After the application deadline, we will review your application to see if your profile matches the requirements. If you are a potential candidate, you will be invited to a first interview. Preparation for the interview will include details about the recruitment process, additional interviews, assessments, references, and onboarding steps. If you are not selected to proceed in the process, you will be informed once the position is filled. Så ansöker du
