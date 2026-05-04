Experienced Electronics Engineer, Lund
Axis Communications AB / Elektronikjobb / Lund Visa alla elektronikjobb i Lund
2026-05-04
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Axis Communications AB i Lund
, Malmö
, Helsingborg
, Kristianstad
, Linköping
eller i hela Sverige
Axis is a world-leading company at the forefront of future-shaping industries. We thrive on innovation and new ideas, especially those coming from our own employees. Our success is built on encouraging independent thinking, openness, and cooperation. We are now looking for an Experienced Electronics Engineer with passion for product development and with a special interest in EMC to join us at our HQ in Lund, Sweden!
Your future team
You'll join a team of 13 dedicated electronics engineers, all actively involved in developing Axis's new Fixed Dome cameras. We work in project form, collaborating with most disciplines and departments from the initial idea and feasibility study right through to full approval and high-yield volume production. Typically, 1-3 electronics engineers are assigned per project, depending on its scope. Even though each team is quite self-governing and agile, we make sure to support each other a lot over project boundaries, trying to spread workload and encourage knowledge sharing. We value openness, self-direction and ensure our team has a significant say in our working methods and chosen solutions.
About the role
As an Electronics Engineer, you will be the lead electronics engineer in one of our product development projects. Your primary responsibility will be to design the camera's electronics according to requirements, thoroughly verify the hardware to ensure it meets all standards, drive necessary certification processes and support with production tests as the project moves into mass production.
This role is highly collaborative, requiring you to work closely with various disciplines such as Mechanics, Software, PCB-CAD, Project Management, Purchasing, Production and Suppliers. You can expect significant interaction and collaborative discussions with these teams to achieve optimal solutions for the product
Who are we looking for?
We are seeking someone with a genuine passion for electronics, and it's a great plus if you have a special interest and experience from the EMC area, both in terms of design, troubleshooting and certification. You are driven to learn new things and eager to understand our customers, business and technology to create superior solutions.
You have several years of experience in a similar position, giving you a good understanding of how development projects are managed and the challenges encountered along the way. To thrive at Axis, you'll also need to be very self-reliant, curious, and collaborative - our culture of cooperation is extremely important to us.
What Axis has to offer
We are a world leader in network video, where cutting-edge technology meets global impact. Here, you'll contribute to meaningful projects that shape the future of security and surveillance - developing solutions used worldwide. As a fast-growing company, we offer exciting career opportunities. You'll grow professionally through continuous learning, supported by a collaborative team that values creativity, innovation, and work-life balance.
Our Lund HQ Campus, including the impressive Grenden building, offers a dynamic environment with spaces crafted to encourage collaboration, whether through informal "fika" chats, formal meetings, or after-hours activities. Check it out: Axis HQ
Your well-being matters to us. We offer a range of benefits, including a company bonus, Friday cake, wellness allowance, health insurance - and even your own Axis bicycle.
To learn more about Axis, our innovative products, solutions, and vibrant company culture, explore:
Life at Axis blog
Engineering at Axis blog
Innovation at Axis
Ready to Act?
Axis is a company realizing the benefits of a diverse workforce. We know that diversity in groups creates a better working environment and promotes creativity, something that is fundamental for our success. We welcome all applications.
We go through applications continuously so don't wait - send in your application today!
In case of questions, please reach out to recruiting manager Martin Grip at +46 46 272 18 00. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-01 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Axis Communications AB
(org.nr 556253-6143)
Gränden 1 (visa karta
)
223 69 LUND Kontakt
Contact
Axis Communications AB rebecca.masseck@axis.com Jobbnummer
9890322