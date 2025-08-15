Experienced Cobol Developer - In Payment Execution
2025-08-15
Would you like to participate in the creation of next generation's payments platform? Have you worked several years as a COBOL Developer and look for a new challenge?
In Swedbank you have the opportunity to: Analyse, design, develop, test and maintain backend services and integrations within the super-hot payments area
Be in the forefront of Develop, Run & maintain services in Mainfraime.
Be part of a cross-functional agile team that use SAFe and that together plan the work, break down the backlog and prioritize the features
Assume full operational responsibility for the services owned by the team. Participate in maintenance, change & incident handling. Be ready to take on on-call duty going forward.
Develop yourself, the team and the entire release train. You will be part of a dynamic environment where we strive for t-shaping and sharing knowledge and experience through the daily work as well as through communities, LinkedIn Learnings etcetera
What is needed in this role: Solid experience within IBM Mainfraime and COBOL development
Be curious, driven and an analytical problem solver who is comfortable solving complex tasks and finding a way forward even in unpaved areas
Experience from banking or similar business is meriting
Be a team player with collaboration and communication skills and experience from working according to agile principle
Experience as below:
- Mainframe Cobol/compiler
- DB2
- IBM Filemanager
- z/OS
- FaultAnalyzer
- CMN Changeman (Librarian)
- MQ
- IMS
- OPC Scheduler
- XML/PureXML
- JCL
With us, you can experience: Personal and professional growth through self-leadership and continuous development.
Meaningful work that positively impacts our workplace, our customers, and society.
An open and collaborative culture that encourages cross-functional teamwork and provides networking opportunities.
A supportive and inclusive environment that promotes a balanced and sustainable work-life, with flexible working conditions when suitable for the role.
Benefits such as our share based reward program Eken, company pension plan, employee offer for banking products, health insurance.
"Join our team and...You will have the opportunity to grow yourself and take on a big responsibility. The payment market is undergoing massive change with increased competition, globalization, standardisation etcetera that push participants to move forward. Swedbank is running several related strategic initiatives in parallel with scaling up agile and strengthening the delivery capacity - you will join during exciting times!" Patrik Forsblom, your future manager
We look forward to receiving your application by 29.08.2025. We will start working with the hiring process mid-September -2025
Location: Sundbyberg
Recruiting manager: Patrik Forsblom, +46 70 3495886
We want to inform you that the selection process may begin after the summer holidays.
We have made our choice regarding recruitment media and therefore kindly decline contact with ad sellers or sellers of other recruitment services. Swedbank does not discriminate to anybody based on gender, age, sexual orientation or sexual identity, ethnicity, religion or disability - everybody is welcome.
