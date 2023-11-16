Experienced Change and Process Specialist, Group Credit Management
We are now looking for an experienced Change and Process Specialist in Information Capability. The position will offer an exciting opportunity for you to develop a key capability at the heart of Nordea. Your work require insight in the credit risk processes and data, as well as how they are interlinked with the Capital and Credit risk reporting processes.
About this opportunity
You will join the Information Capability team a unit within Group Credit Management. Information Capability focus on the strategy, requirements, analysis, development and governance of credit risk data needed for key credit functionality and processes such as credit assessment and decision, monitoring and reporting.
As an experienced Change and Process Specialist you drive functional and non-functional requirements, analysis of data and data sources to meet the requirements and UAT sign offs. You will work close with our stakeholders in GCM, 2nd LoD and business areas to understand requirements and problems, proposing solutions ad hoc, as well as through our development backlogs.
Your work will require a good understanding of data, basic coding skills and business insight. You will work close with the other members of the team and relevant stakeholders to analyse and support the implementation of the Credit and risk information architecture, Nordea's data definitions, data flows and structures cross the credit capability sub areas and credit risk reporting for a combination of business as well as regulatory requirements.
What you'll be doing:
* Structure and drive analysis & requirements to successfully implement smaller or larger improvement in existing data flows and business logic for Credit risk reporting and Operational data
* Structure and drive analysis and requirements on our strategic development agenda to deliver new E2E Credit risk functionality building a Credit data foundation
* Be a part of an agile structure, with focus on defining, evaluating and prioritizing features working closely with development teams and relevant stakeholders
* Ensure delivered functionality meet business and regulatory requirements, and maximize business value
* Build specific competence on credit processes, applications, reports and data
* Identify potential and actively propose improvements to streamline the end to end credit processes and data
Who you are
Collaboration. Ownership. Passion. Courage. These are the values that guide us in being at our best - and that we imagine you share with us.
We are looking for a versatile business professional having strong analytical skills, with an understanding of data and Credit risk processes. You work well with others and are flexible within your own role to support the achievements of team results, understanding your own contribution in the value chain, by sharing knowledge with colleagues and contribute to an open dialogue by being curious and attentive. You will proactively take on the responsibility to support the goal of creating great customer experiences, always acting with the customer's needs in mind.
To succeed in this role, we believe that you:
* Have skills in capturing and refining Business Requirements and describing it to the change/IT organisation
* Have strong understanding of both business and IT and the linkage between
* Like working with verifying data quality, analyse data sources
* Are self-going with an ability to work in a fast-paced environment, with tight deadlines
* Can create valid decision making proposals to superior, suggesting a solution to a new concrete issue by applying analytical and creative thinking
* Have a strong communication capacity, comfortable initiating and driving meetings with stakeholders
* Have strong skills in documenting and conceptualising requirements capturing the essential in complex environments
Your experience and background:
* 1-3 years of relevant work experience from the categories below
* Experience within with SQL, SAP, Python, Oracle data bases, SAS or similar tools
* Experienced driver of business requirements and implementation of change
* Experience in data management and data governance processes
* Previous experience in credit management is a merit, but not a necessity
* Product owner or business owner experience and familiar with agile methodologies is a plus
* Fluent in English written and spoken is needed
* A valid working permit for the applied to country is a plus
If this sounds like you, get in touch!
Next steps
Submit your application no later than 28/11/2023. Please be aware that any applications coming through email will not be accepted. For more information, you're welcome to contact Sheetal Kapur at sheetal.kapur@nordea.se
or Gudrun Andersson at gudrun.andersson@nordea.se
.
For union information, please contact Finansförbundet at finansforbundet@nordea.se
or SACO at SacoNordea@nordea.com
