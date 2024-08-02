Experienced Barista and Seller
2024-08-02
At the beginning of September we are opening in Malmö a small-scale artisanal bakery and cafe. It is located in central Malmö (Triangeln/Rörsjöstaden). We want Bullarbyn to showcase different home-style European baking traditions and be the place focused on quality of taste and execution. We will work on specialty coffee beans and a specialty-grade equipment and menu.
This is why we are looking for a talented and passionate barista for a 75% time position (with a possibility to fill it to 100% when the bakery is more established in the coming months). We want this person to be responsible for ensuring the highest quality of served drinks every day. Second main responsibility will be sales of baked goods in a friendly and skillfull manner. Additionally to that, preparing a rotating seasonal drink menu, helping with social media stuff and maintaining the deli shelf. In the future the position might become a managerial position with taking care of other FOH employees and their training - that is upon agreement with a hired individual.
We are looking for a barista that thrives when working with customers, loves quality produce and is passionate about specialty coffee and artisanal baking. We are looking for someone that enjoys conversation and a good cup of hot drink. Barista experience of at least a year in a specialty coffee place is a requirement, as well as an interest in an artisanal baking and specialty coffee itself. Previous job in an artisanal bakery would be a big plus. Talking Swedish would be a plus, but is not a requirement at all. Managerial experience would be a plus, too.
The working days would be Tuesday to Saturday on a monthly schedule. We are looking also for a support staff willing to take a back-up shift every now and then, so don't hesitate to write if your availability is lower, but please note that in your application.
We are offering an around 75% time position for 160 sek/h and it will be payed by the hour + friskvård. If you choose to become a manager later on it will become a steady, full-time position with a salary level upon negotiation.
If you feel like this is about you please contact us and send in both CV and a couple of words about your experience, passion and motivations. We are looking forward to hear from you!
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-28
E-post: marta@bullarbyn.se
Detta är ett deltidsjobb.
Amiralsgatan 18
211 55 MALMÖ
Marta Kubacka marta@bullarbyn.se
