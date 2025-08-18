Experienced AI Researcher
Join our Team
About this opportunity:
Ericsson Research is the central research organization within Ericsson. Our mission is to provide Ericsson with system concepts, technology and methodology and to secure long-term competitive product positioning.
The position is for an Experienced AI researcher in the Cognitive Automation Lab located in Stockholm, Sweden. We are an international research team doing research on a range of disciplines, spanning Radio communications, Network architectures, AI, Cloud, Devices and Security.
Are you a curious person who actively follows new AI technologies and seeks the opportunity to work in an innovative organization? Maybe this job as an AI researcher in the Cognitive Automation Lab at Ericsson Research, Kista, Sweden is for you!
What you will do:
Our team likes to move fast and explore new research directions in AI. A day as an AI researcher in our Cognitive Automation Lab can be very diverse and may include one or more of the following activities:
* Define a challenging AI research problem
* Solve a research problem by developing new and leveraging cutting edge algorithms and technology approaches of AI
* Test out disruptive or academic technologies in an industrial setting
* Prototype development
* Disseminate your results at top ranked research venues
* Demo your results to other teams, Ericsson business units and global customers
* Technical workshops for creation of new concepts and ideas, for later implementation
* Collaboration with academic researchers and other industrial researchers
* Creation of an innovation disclosure
* Research discussion within the team and with other researchers outside of Sweden
* Coding session with the team
* Define a master thesis topic
* Support a master thesis student who wants to learn more about machine reasoning
* A common lunch with the other Cognitive Automation Lab team members
The skills you bring:
• Strong interest and background in one or more of the following areas is required:
o Agentic AI, generative AI, foundation models
o Multi-agent systems and reinforcement learning
o Neural-symbolic AI
o Understanding of symbolic artificial intelligence, logical reasoning
o Knowledge graphs, knowledge extraction and knowledge representation
o Automated (AI) planning
o Causal AI
o Model-based AI systems, Modeling and analysis of system behavior
• Demonstrated implementation/programming skills and experience with open source software stacks
• Ability to think unconventionally to derive creative and innovative solutions.
• Fresh PhD degree from a top university (preferred) or master thesis degree and few years of working experience with a thesis in one of the areas above and first author publications in strong venues
Appreciated Qualifications:
* Strong telecom domain expertise
* Demonstrated ability to develop original research agendas
* Demonstrated ability to develop novel and innovative ideas, generate patents
* Published results at leading AI conferences and in journals (such as ICML, NeurIPS, AAAI, IJCAI and ICLR)
