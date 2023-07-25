Expansion Planning Overview Specialist
2023-07-25
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
, Helsingborg
, Älmhult
, Linköping
Expansion Planning Overview Specialist
WHO YOU ARE
You are today working as a Planning Specialist and have by that achieved valuable experience in rough layouts and fine planning. You have also gained seniority within your defined competence/function area such as Shop Design, Graphic Design, Interior Design or Sales and demonstrate strong leadership capabilities. You have excellent communication- and collaboration skills and can easily engage and build trustful relationships. You demonstrate strong interpersonal skills and are a true role model for our culture and values, living the IKEA values by heart. With simplicity and speed, you prioritize, delegate, and make efficient decisions. You have a creative mindset with the power to encourage innovative ideas and new value-adding perspectives that will develop our business and challenge common ways of working. We do also believe you have a strong business growth mindset and an eagerness to drive low-cost expansion. You appreciate working closely with the countries and get motivated by working together and meeting deadlines.
YOUR RESPONSIBILTIES
As an Expansion Planning Overview Specialist in Central Planning Hub (CPHub), you will drive and coordinate the overview of planning for commercial projects within your defined function area (shop design, interior design, graphic design, or sales). You will secure that solutions are meeting the commercial brief package, quality and are compliant with the IKEA concept, mandatories, Ingka requirements and implementation standards. You will be integrating learnings from project to project and by that also contribute to low-cost expansion through efficiency, simplicity, and speed.
More in detail, you will be:
Applying guidelines, templates, and solution documents in the commercial planning process, set folder structure and lead the request for information (RFI)
Drive the project function meetings and the collaboration with internal stakeholders in CPHub. Support the Planning teams in making decisions on solutions and applying agreed ways of working whilst contributing and delivering Rough Planning.
Within the defined function area, be responsible for project deliverables, internal check points and status updates with leaders in CPHub for project debriefs, by utilizing and feeding the Solution Bank.
Responsible to support with an overview of the used capacity for the function in each project.
Responsible for coordinating tendering process, procurement deadlines, and relevant data together with internal stakeholders in CPHub.
Responsible to secure learnings and improvements from projects and contribute with feedback of the Commercial Brief & Appendices package. You will take lead in the follow-up process after openings and share learnings.
Responsible to lead the quality output, Detailed Drawings (DIT) and Commercial output within the function area.
Meet the countries on a weekly basis and be a speaking partner for the defined function area and be responsible for the handover presentation to internal stakeholders and country organisations.
You will report to the Planning Team Leaders.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-08-06
