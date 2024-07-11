Executive Management Assistant at Volvo Energy
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity.
Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm."
We shape the world we want to live in!
Volvo Energy is our newest business area with the overarching purpose of accelerating electrification and together driving circularity for a better tomorrow. With an agile approach and a can-do mindset, we actively work to ensure the acceleration of the electrification transformation every day in all that we do. As the Volvo Group, we are driving circularity in our industry forward in these important areas.
What are we looking for in this specific role?
We are looking for an Executive Assistant to the Senior Vice President (SVP) for Charging & Infrastructure Solutions (C&IS). You will be an essential person for us and will act as the heart and the glue of the C&IS Management team and C&IS department. This is a fantastic opportunity for someone that wants to grow in a fast-moving, exciting and challenging environment, and that wishes to have a position with a prominent level of responsibility.
You have an open and positive attitude and like to work in a high pace environment. You will work proactively, independently and should have the ability to work on your own initiative. The job requires good networking and therefore a great ability to communicate and to work with people on various levels and in different areas is essential, both towards internal and external stakeholders. If you are also curious and love to find new ways of working with different platforms and IT tools such as Microsoft Teams, we believe that you will be a perfect fit for this role.
To be successful in this position you need to have a high level of integrity and ethics, dedication, commitment, loyalty, and sound judgment. Finally, you must be exceedingly well organized and flexible.
Main activities & Responsibility:
* Work proactively to support your boss by providing an efficient and professional service by managing day-to-day issues, support, plan, and follow-up meetings, plans and activities.
* Plan, organize and take minutes in the management meetings.
* Support with travel, expense reports, business, general administration and agenda proposition and planning.
* Plan, organize and lead activities and events for the management team and department.
* Responsible for the department's administrative routines and proficiency in IT tools such as MS Office, Teams, SharePoint, EBD and Origo.
* Responsible for the information flow within the department.
* Be actively involved in the onboarding of new members by providing information about the way of working and tools.
* Implement benchmarked tools/activities within other departments in the same organization.
Qualifications likely required to be successful
* A passion to work TOGETHER with a great management team and department that have fun every day!
* Communicate so everyone can understand what you are trying to say.
* Ability to take ownership of the tasks and organize, structure, and prioritize a wide range of issues in an effective way.
* Proactive approach, strong organizational skills, and a passion for driving activities.
* High standard of professionalism and to operate with highest level of integrity (ability to treat confidential information with appropriate discretion).
* International approach/interest and a global mindset with advanced skills in English
* Strong skills in IT systems in general and Office365 in particular
* Good social competence and networking skills - someone who loves to cooperate and work with people will love this job!
* Knowledge about the Volvo organization and administrative routines is an advantage.
* Relevant education and minimum of 5 years experience from similar position.
Ready for the next move?
The location for this position will be in our offices at CampX in Gothenburg, Sweden.
If you recognize yourself in the above description - we are very curious to get to know you!
Last application date: 2024-08-16
We will start reviewing applications after the 19th of August due to vacation period, please expect some potential delay in hearing back from us. Wishing you a great summer!
Reporting To: Kristina Nilsson, Senior Vice President - Charging and Infrastructure
• 46 739 027 668kristina.r.nilsson@volvo.com
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail. Ersättning
