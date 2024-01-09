Executive Assistant for client in Stockholm
We are currently seeking a highly self-motivated, ambitious, and structured Executive Assistant for our fast-growing client. This role requires direct reporting to the Head of Product while also collaborating with the management team and other key stakeholders. You'll be an important part of our team, initiating creative solutions in an ever-evolving environment. Be ready to join on a fast-paced growth journey, a key function for administrative functions.
Your Role and Responsibilities:
• Schedule Management: Handle the schedule of the Head of Product, including organizing meetings, prioritizing events, and maintaining awareness of upcoming commitments.
• Travel Coordination: Manage all travel arrangements, including flight and hotel bookings, ground transportation, and ensuring all travel documents are prepared.
• Communication Hub: Serve as the primary point of contact for the Head of Product, managing emails, and other tasks, ensuring awareness of important messages or requests.
• Meeting Coordination: Coordinate and prepare for meetings, set agendas, arrange materials, and follow up on action items.
• Provide robust admin support to the management team.
• Management Meetings: Participate in, summarize decisions, and communicate information from management meetings to the organization.
• Research and Reporting: Conduct research, compile data, and prepare reports or presentations for executive team members.
We Need You to Have:
Experience:
• Prior experience as an Executive Assistant in high-paced environments.
Skills:
• Strong organizational abilities
• Attention to detail
• Capacity to manage multiple tasks and priorities
• Result-oriented, service-minded, collaborative, and structured.
• Technical Proficiency: Excellent skills in MS Office, especially Excel and PowerPoint.
• Adaptability: Ability to prioritize and manage multiple tasks in a dynamic setting.
• Language Proficiency: Fluency in English and Swedish.
Are you ready to be a central figure in our team, driving administrative excellence? Join us on this exciting journey. We look forward to your application!
Start: ASAP
Length: 6 months (possibility to extend)
Location: Stockholm
Contact person: +46 79 58 55 59
Sway Sourcing is a modern company that recruits in several industries on the Swedish labor market. We match candidates' skills and knowledge with the company's needs. Sway Sourcing has a company management and staff with extensive experience in the recruitment industry, both as owners and employees. We have a large network within the industries we specialize in and can therefore find the candidates who quickly become an asset for the companies. Ersättning
