Executive Assistant
Alleima Tube AB / Administratörsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla administratörsjobb i Stockholm
2026-02-06
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Alleima Tube AB i Stockholm
, Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
, Tierp
, Sandviken
eller i hela Sverige
Are you ready to be the glue that holds our dynamic team together? At Alleima, every role plays a vital part in shaping our journey. As an Executive Assistant & Office Coordinator, you will be at the heart of our operations, ensuring everything runs smoothly and efficiently. You will be the assistant for the EVP and Head of Human Resources and EVP & Head of Strategy, M&A and Group IT.
Join us and send in your application today!
Placement: Stockholm
About the role:
In this position, you will support our HR and strategy functions while ensuring the daily operations of our Stockholm office run smoothly. You will play an important role in driving digital initiatives and continuous improvements across administrative and internal processes.
Key responsibilities
Act as a key support function for the managers by proactively handling both administrative and operational tasks, enabling others to perform at their best.
Take full ownership of calendars, emails, and appointments, ensuring efficient planning, smooth communication, and well-structured workflows.
Work closely with management on strategic and organizational initiatives, contributing to smart structures and impactful execution
Own and shape the role as Office Manager for our Stockholm office, ensuring a professional, welcoming, and high-performing workplace
Drive digitalization and continuous improvements, identifying smarter ways of working and turning ideas into action
Manage and develop relationships with suppliers, office services, and internal stakeholders, keeping daily operations seamless
Deliver high-quality administrative support and internal services by effectively planning and coordinating travel, offsites, and workshops, acting as a reliable go-to person who gets things done.
Your profile:
You have a completed upper secondary education (high school diploma) and previous experience from a similar role, such as Executive Assistant and/or Office Coordinator. Do you have a degree from a university will this be seen as a plus. You thrive in a broad and dynamic position where structure, coordination, and attention to detail are essential. With a strong interest in digital tools, systems, and continuous improvement, you are motivated by creating efficient, well-functioning processes and adding value in everyday operations.
Your personality is important for this role. As a person, you are a proactive problem-solver who takes initiative and responsibility. You are a proactive and service-minded professional with high integrity, trusted to handle sensitive matters while making things run smoothly. You are structured, solution-focused, and reliable, comfortable working independently while also collaborating closely with others. You communicate with confidence and clarity and are fluent in both Swedish and English, spoken and written, enabling you to interact seamlessly across the organization.
What you can expect from us
• A culture that values transparency, inclusivity, and sustainability, guided by our deep Swedish roots.
• Ample opportunities for learning, experimentation, and development, reflecting our commitment to our team's growth.
• Competitive compensation and benefits package.
Other information
For more information and questions about the position or regarding the recruitment process, please contact:
Sara Kühner, Recruiter in Charge, +46 76 495 02 40
Union Contacts:
Maria Sundqvist, Akademikerföreningen, 070 651 73 81
Kjell-Åke Klockervold, Ledarna, 070 314 24 43
Mikael Larsson, Unionen, 070 307 30 48
You are welcome to submit your application no later than 2026-03-08
At Alleima, our mission is much more than delivering high-quality products, technology and processes - through collaboration, we develop the best solutions according to our customers' needs and that is how we achieve our business goals is the best way to describe our daily work. With curious employees and safety as our first priority, we create a work environment where you can develop both as a person and in your work. With a clear direction for our journey, where we leverage our position as a technology leader, progressive business partner and where we are a driver in terms of sustainability, we aim to become an even stronger company in our industry. Are you ready to take on this challenge with us? Join us on our journey! www.alleima.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-08 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Alleima Tube AB
(org.nr 556234-6832)
Engelbrektsplan 1 (visa karta
)
114 34 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Alleima AB Jobbnummer
9728011