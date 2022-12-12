Excecutive Assistant
2022-12-12
Ambasada e Republikës së Kosovës në Mbretërinë e Suedisë
VACANCY ANNOUNCEMENT
Position: Excecutive Assistant
Place of work: Stockholm
Duration of contract: One year (renewable) with a probationary period of 3 months
Duties and Responsibilities
Under the supervision and responsibility of the Head of Mission, undertakes the below duties and
responsibilities:
Serves as secretary or assistant to the Head of Mission, but may also provide administrative support
to other mission officials. He/she may be charged with the functions of the protocol officer as a dayto-
day liaison with the Protocol Office of the receiving state and other local authorities. The
incumbent of this position must be able to perform a variety of functions in order to manage the office:
• Telephone and reception services;
• Managing the agenda of the Head of Mission or the main official of the Embassy/Consulate;
• Keeping records for leave and reporting to work, mission personnel files, data for financial
management, data for additional salaries and catering, as well as basic files (political,
economic, other) of the mission;
• Processing correspondence of incomes and expenses by drafting and compiling financial
reports, compiling simple non-technical correspondence, as well as routine documents;
• Preparation of invitations and maintenance of mission protocol files, guest list,
correspondence with the Protocol Office of the receiving state and other diplomatic or
consular missions, as well as the data that are related to official events and banquets;
• Engaged in word processing, transcription, photocopying, document preparation and
respective functions;
• Arrangements of meetings, social events, visits of delegations and other official visitors, as
well as official trips; maintaining contacts with service providers to support official visits and
mission activities.
Criteria and required conditions
• University degree;
• To be a citizen of the Republic of Kosovo (with residence permit in the receiving state), a
citizen of the receiving state or a citizen of a third country;
• Have knowledge of the English language and/or knowledge of the official language of the
receiving state;
• Have ability in compiling various reports, including financial reports by using MS Office
package;
• Proven ability to organize and maintain documentation, determine appropriate solutions;
• Have proven and effective written and oral communication skills in English or the language
of the host country;
• Knowledge in terms of providing diplomatic / consular services;
• Have excellent self-organization skills, be able to work effectively under pressure;
• 3 years of relevant work experience.
Candidates applying must meet the following conditions:
• Submit a CV;
• Copy of the identity card;
• Copies of qualification-diploma;
• Two work references and a letter of motivation;
• Health certificate from a Medical Practitioner;
• Clearance certificate confirming they are not undergoing an investigation by the receiving
state authorities.
Documents should be submitted by e-mail at embassy.sweden@rks-gov.net
, from 12 December to
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-01-12
