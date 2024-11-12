Events Assistant (6-month fixed-term contract)
Stift Sipri / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Solna Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Solna
2024-11-12
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Lidingö
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Stift Sipri i Solna
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
The Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) seeks two events assistants to support the preparation and delivery of the annual Stockholm Forum on Peace and Development, to be held in Stockholm on 12-14 May 2025.
The Stockholm Forum on Peace and Development is an annual dialogue-driven conference. It aims to be a neutral platform for exchange among communities in the development, humanitarian, peacebuilding and security spheres, so they can together build the knowledge and practice required to enhance collective action for peace.
The Forum gathers international policymakers, researchers, practitioners, local activists and other experts.
The events assistants will assist the Stockholm Forum team in all tasks related to the event's organization including:
• Arranging travel and accommodation for speakers;
• Supporting invitation and registration workflows, including preparing documents for participants' visa applications;
• Communicating with organizers and participants about logistical information and timelines;
• Administering the online event platform and keeping it up to date;
• Providing on-site logistical support at the Stockholm Forum;
• Supporting coordination and liaison with Forum partner institutions and external suppliers, including the conference venue, the online platform, and the audio-visual and production teams.
Requirements
The successful candidate will have as a minimum the following experience:
• Strong administrative skills with a high level of accuracy and attention to detail;
• Fluency in written and spoken English (working knowledge of Swedish is an advantage);
• Excellent written and oral communications skills;
• Very good knowledge of Microsoft Excel, and the ability to quickly learn relevant and new software tools;
• Must reside in Sweden and be available to work on-site in Stockholm.
Preferred qualifications
• 1+ years of experience in event organization (in person, virtual and/or hybrid);
• Interest in SIPRI's topics;
• Knowledge of and experience with online event platforms.
These roles will begin in January 2025. The appointment will be for 6 months (särskildvisstidsanställning). The posts are full-time and based in Stockholm. The salary package will be negotiated individually.
How to apply
Candidates should submit a CV and a one-page cover letter through the electronic application system. Both the CV and the letter should be in English.
The closing date for applications is 24 November 2024, 23:59 CET
For questions about the role contact: Martina Selmi, Major Events Manager.
The trade union contacts at SIPRI are Pieter Wezeman for ST and Annika Salisbury for Saco-S. Ersättning
Individuell lönesättning. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-12-11 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Stift Sipri
, https://www.sipri.org/ Arbetsplats
Stiftelsen Sipri Jobbnummer
9006745