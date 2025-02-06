Event Management Process Manager
As the Event Management Process Manager, you will own and lead the entire event management process within the organization. Your responsibilities include designing, implementing, and continuously refining a robust framework that ensures operational stability, efficiency, and alignment with business objectives. Your work will directly influence our ability to respond to events in real time, emphasizing proactive incident prevention, streamlined processes, and enhanced customer satisfaction.
Key Responsibilities
Process Ownership:
• Develop, implement, and maintain a cohesive and scalable event management process in line with ITIL best practices.
• Ensure consistent process adherence across all relevant teams and systems.
• Serve as the primary point of accountability for the event management process.
Framework Development and Improvement:
• Collaborate with stakeholders to identify areas for enhancement throughout the event management lifecycle.
• Introduce innovative solutions for event correlation, prioritization, and automation by leveraging predictive analytics and AI/ML tools.
• Work closely with platforms such as ServiceNow, GCP, and UiPath to expand and improve our event management capabilities.
Monitoring and Metrics:
• Define and monitor key performance indicators (KPIs) for event management, focusing on incident reduction, MTTR improvements, and lowering false alerts.
• Produce regular reports and insights on process effectiveness to guide ongoing improvements.
• Encourage the use of contextual alerts and intelligent event handling to reduce noise and enhance actionable outcomes.
Collaboration and Communication:
• Partner with product teams, monitoring units, and automation groups to ensure smooth transitions from events to incidents.
• Lead cross-functional discussions to align event management priorities with overall operational objectives.
• Foster a culture of continuous improvement by actively soliciting feedback from stakeholders and end users.
Training and Enablement:
• Educate teams on best practices, tools, and processes related to event management.
• Ensure all stakeholders have a clear understanding of their roles and responsibilities within the event management lifecycle.
Qualifications
Required Skills & Experience:
• Proven experience in process management, ideally within event management or a similar ITIL-aligned framework.
• Strong familiarity with IT service management tools such as ServiceNow, Splunk, and GCP monitoring solutions.
• Experience in leveraging AI/ML tools for proactive operations and predictive analysis.
• Solid understanding of incident, change, and problem management processes.
• Exceptional analytical skills with the ability to interpret data and provide actionable insights.
• Experience working in agile environments with cross-functional teams.
Preferred Skills:
• Experience with process automation tools like UiPath or similar frameworks.
• Knowledge of event correlation and noise reduction methodologies.
• Excellent communication and leadership skills, with a proven ability to influence and drive cross-team alignment.
Education:
• Bachelor's degree in IT, Computer Science, Business Administration, or a related field.
• ITIL certification (Intermediate level or higher) is a plus.
Why Join Us?
Become part of a forward-thinking, data-driven team that is revolutionizing proactive operations and event management.
Tackle meaningful, large-scale challenges that have a direct impact on business efficiency and customer satisfaction.
Collaborate with global teams, work with innovative tools, and engage with a leadership team dedicated to continuous improvement.
Required Cloud Certification: GCP, ITIL
About Rasulson Consulting
Rasulson Consulting is a specialized staffing and recruitment firm focused on the IT sector. We collaborate with leading tech companies and innovative startups to provide exciting career opportunities for individuals passionate about digital development. With our deep technical expertise and extensive network, we efficiently match the right talents with the right assignments. At Rasulson Consulting, you'll receive personalized guidance, regular feedback, and the chance to take the next step in your IT career. Så ansöker du
