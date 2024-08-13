ESS Development Engineer
2024-08-13
At Hitachi Energy, we develop the next-generation technologies in HVDC (High Voltage Direct Current, 100-800kV) that that enable to transmit electricity over long distances & via submarine cables. As an ESS development engineer, you will work in our R&D organization on a specific development project critical to Hitachi Energy needs with opportunities to switch teams and projects as you and our fast-paced business grow and evolve.
The direct current technology has enabled the connection of renewable energy such as large offshore wind, remote solar generators to the grid and brings clean energy to large cities. Energy storage (like supercapacitors or lithium-ion battery systems) is a natural next step to support the electrical power network in the future and keep our grid stable as increased renewables are connected, and conventional rotating generators are decommissioned.
Our team is a part of Hitachi Energy's Technology & Solutions Development in, Sweden, and is responsible worldwide for the development of semiconductor-based converter valves for HVDC and Static Var Compensation applications. Our department has employees from all around the globe and we are growing, focus is mainly on electrical and mechanical design, and works in close collaboration with the global HVDC organization, including our research centers worldwide. We are looking for engineers who bring fresh and innovative ideas to make the power grid greener and smarter, as we continue to push the technology forward.
We are now looking for an Energy Storage System (ESS) development engineer, who can help us to integrate supercapacitor- or battery storage systems into our converter valves, the semiconductor power electronic building block used to create our multilevel converter for 100-800k Vdc power transmission. You will work closely with our senior engineers and research centers world-wide, as Hitachi Energy expands its offering into energy storage systems for HVDC.
Your responsibilities:
Development and verification of energy storage systems for HVDC, with support from senior engineers.
Dive into the latest developments in battery technology to find the best technical fit for our needs
Participate in hazard & risks analyses, FMEA (HW & SW), and identify potential unsafe scenarios
Support the teams in defining and executing risk mitigation plans to achieve a safe system design.
Develop DC protection concepts, including coordination between active and passive safety devices and active control & protection systems
Apply and develop simulation tools for performance and lifetime calculation and use them to verify potential designs.
Participate in test activities, from low-scale lab experiments up to full-scale ESS type tests. Create detailed tests plan & well-structured test reports.
Participate in suppliers' audits and qualifications together with our supply chain management teams. Monitor sub-contractor activities, including co-design, manufacturing, testing & certification.
Your background:
At least a Bachelor of Science in Electrical/Electronic Engineering or related technical fields.
Preferably you possess knowledge of supercapacitors, Li-ion batteries or other related technologies, e.g. through specialized courses or thesis work related to electrochemical energy storage.
Solutions oriented with proven strength in logical and holistic thinking.
Eager to learn and understand electrical energy storage applications for HVDC.
Curious and interested in sustainability and the ongoing energy transition. You want to work on key technologies to solve one of the biggest challenges for humanity today.
As you will be part of a company that operates on the global arena, you must be proficient in English. Preferably you are also fluent in Swedish.
Willingness to travel at national and international level.
Meritorious, but not mandatory:
Work experience in Energy Storage Systems, ideally in product development in multidisciplinary teams.
Experience with large-scale lithium-ion battery systems, including BMS, battery protections and thermal management.
Knowledge of battery lifetime and performance calculations.
Experience in process control systems (e.g. PLCs), and communication protocols like CAN bus, Ether CAT or IEC61850.
Experience in working with systems with high safety requirements (e.g., automotive, aeronautic, railway, marine).
Experience in working with power electronic converter systems, ideally in the MW power range.
Knowledge of quality management tools, process, and quality control.
Knowledge of the product development life cycle in terms of system or software and knowledge of performing cost benefit analysis and risk analysis.
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More benefits could be connected to this specific role
More about us
Would you like to help us develop the HVDC technology of tomorrow? Apply today! We make ongoing selection in this process, welcome to apply before 2024-09-15.
Recruiting Manager, Magnus Edberg +46 10738 3630, will answer your questions on the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Hjort, +46 107-38 29 86; Unionen: Fredrik Holmgren, +46 107-38 21 85; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 10 7387043. Any other questions can be directed to recruitment consultant Julia Wiklund at julia.wiklund1@hitachienergy.com
You will be based in Ludvika, Sweden & we offer flexible working - from - home options. Other flexible possibilities can be discussed prior written agreement is signed.
Office location in Ludvika, Sweden is in the quite small but in this business famous town. Located in the center of Sweden, about two hours' drive from Stockholm. A calm city, close to nature with forest and lake areas where you can amuse yourself with activities all year around. Så ansöker du
