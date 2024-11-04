ERP Manager to Lindab
2024-11-04
We are looking for an experienced and business-oriented ERP Manager to lead Lindab's transformation journey within ERP and business applications.
This is a unique opportunity to drive modernization and digitalisation throughout the business landscape, collaborating and driving change together with key stakeholders in the Group.
In this role, you will not only lead the technical transformation but also serve as a vital link between the business and your team of ERP specialists. You will be responsible for shaping an ERP strategy that effectively supports Lindab's business needs, ensuring that the new ERP system aligns with the company's strategic goals, modernizes our operations, and provides value to all stakeholders. With Lindab's international presence, you will face the exciting challenge of aligning diverse ERP systems and processes across different regions, countries, and business areas.
This is a unique opportunity to drive significant change within an international organization, where your leadership and expertise will directly impact Lindab's future growth and success.
Main Responsibilities
Leadership: As the leader of the ERP function, you will guide Lindab through its transformation journey, ensuring a smooth transition from a diverse set of ERP solutions to a unified platform in Microsoft Dynamics 365. You will manage and lead a team of specialists, ensuring they are aligned with broader business goals.
Transformation & Digitalization: You will play a key role in Lindab's digitalization efforts, transforming and modernizing our ERP landscape. A central part of this will involve unifying ERP systems across various countries and subsidiaries into a few key systems.
Strategy and operational excellence: You will be responsible for executing the ERP strategy, ensuring that the new systems support Lindab's operational and business needs.
Stakeholder management: You will act as the link between the business and the technical team, ensuring that ERP solutions are aligned with business requirements and provide clear value to stakeholders. Part of your role will involve building strong relationships with both internal and external stakeholders, an area which you already excel.
Functional expertise: You will need to be highly skilled in the ERP modules, particularly within supply chain management, given the complexity of Lindab's international operations. You will guide the team in ensuring that the new system supports efficient supply chain flows across multiple countries and subsidiaries.
Vendor management: You will be responsible for developing and maintaining relationships with external vendors and partners, ensuring that we receive maximum value from our collaborations, and that deliveries are made according to agreed quality standards and timelines.
Previous experience and competencies
10+ years of experience in ERP implementation and transformation, preferably within the manufacturing industry. Specific experience in Microsoft Dynamics 365 is highly desirable.
At least 5 years of leadership experience, with responsibility for budgeting and personnel. Experience managing other managers is desirable.
Proven experience leading complex organizational transformations, ideally in an international setting where different countries or regions are involved.
Strong understanding of modern ERP solutions and how they support business processes.
Strong ability to communicate the business value of ERP solutions and inspire teams and stakeholders to follow the strategy.
Experience in working closely with suppliers and service providers to ensure high-quality deliveries.
To succeed in this role, we believe you have the following skills:
Strong ability to plan and structure your work, with the foresight to anticipate potential changes and challenges.
Clear focus on achieving set goals and expectations.
Problem-solving skills, with the ability to handle complex issues independently.
Proactively seek insights both within and outside the organization to ensure the best solutions for our needs.
Demonstrated ability to build and nurture strong, cohesive teams, creating a collaborative and supportive work environment.
Expertise in driving IT initiatives by effectively communicating their strategic value, ensuring alignment with business goals, and securing commitment from stakeholders across the organization.
Excellent communication and collaboration skills.
A combination of strong operational leadership with a strategic mindset.
Does this sound interesting? We look forward to your application and to having you join Lindab on this exciting transformation journey!
Additional information
Start: Per agreement
Location: Malmö or Grevie, Sweden
This recruitment process is handled by A-hub and at Lindabs request, all inquiries regarding this position will be handled by A-hub and Gabriella Freij Ersättning
