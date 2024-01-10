Equipment Electrical Engineer
Northvolt has an exciting job possibility for an engineer specialised in the field of Electrical Engineering to join our Industrial Automation team in Skellefteå.
You will be contributing in building one of the first European Battery Gigafactories. Which will play an important role in the design and development of large-scale battery factories and help in the transformation to a carbon free society.
In this role, you are responsible for reviewing and inspecting electrical systems in new and existing equipment through independent work and collaboration within the teams and with suppliers. In order to guarantee a highly automated production process for both process control and material handling.
The work includes participation in the whole lifecycle of electrical design projects in mainly Low Voltage machines and equipment. Together with the equipment supplier, you will be responsible for: selection of electrical device manufacturers, design review, documentation revision, factory acceptance tests (FAT), installation supervision, commissioning and site acceptance tests (SAT).
In general, you have extensive experience in the field and have been driving large, innovative, and challenging projects with very high demand on accuracy and scale.
Apply with CV and cover letter or your complete LinkedIn profile.
Junior/Mid-Level/Senior opportunities available.
Full time employment, fixed salary.
Application and CV must be submitted in English.
Skills & Requirements
We believe that you have :
Bachelor or master's degree in Electrical Engineering or equivalent
Experience in design and review of electrical systems, control cabinets, safety circuits
Knowledge about rules and directives (CE, MD, LVD, EMC, EN 60204-1)
Knowledge about machine safety (EN ISO 13849-1/-2, EN 61800-5-2)
Hands-on experience from work with production equipment
Experience with E-Plan and technical documentation
Experience with Power analysers and different electrical tests and measurements (insulation, THD, RCD)
Excellent English written and oral skills
Must have worked in multi-cultural environment
Bonus points for:
Experience in manufacturing industry
Fluency in other languages (Japanese, Swedish, Chinese, Korean)
