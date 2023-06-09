Equipment Electrical Engineer - Battery Cell Process & Equipment Engineerin
2023-06-09
We are building a state-of-the-art Gigafactory that will be one of the largest cell production facilities in Europe and construction is set to begin in 2023. We are now looking for an Equipment Electrical Engineer to join our Engineering team!
Volvo Cars is one of the most well-known and respected car brands in the world. Northvolt is a leading supplier of sustainable, high-quality battery cells and systems, dedicated to delivering the world's greenest lithium-ion battery.
Together, we have formed a joint venture, NOVO Energy, to power the next generation of pure electric Volvo and Polestar cars.
Few industries offer as great opportunity for career growth and personal development as the new European battery industry. In working for this joint venture, you'll not only develop skills that are highly sought after in the global automotive and industrial sector, but you are also contributing to a climate-neutral way of life for future generations.
What You Will Do
In collaboration with NOVO Engineering team as well as NOVO Facility & EPC team, you will design, review and verify electrical systems, control cabinets and safety circuits for process and material handling equipment supplied by various international equipment suppliers. You will be responsible for electrical cost estimations and commissioning including troubleshooting and problem-solving. You will contribute to a safe operation, participate in forums for improvement and optimization of processes as well as in education and knowledge transfer workshops.
The overall purpose is to ensure the smooth integration and operation of electrical systems within battery manufacturing facilities. To succeed you will need to coordinate and collaborate with cross-functional teams and suppliers.
Designing electrical interfaces, ensuring compatibility between equipment and facility, optimizing power distribution, improving automation and control systems, and implementing energy-saving measures.
Review and approve equipment supplier electrical diagrams and test/verification protocols.
Work together with NOVO Industrial Automation team to test, verify and validate newly developed, purchased, and installed process and material handling equipment.
Prepare process and material handling electrical equipment load schedules, to support dimensioning and design of the overall site electrical distribution.
Identify and mitigate electrical hazards, implement safety features, and provide guidance on safe operation and maintenance practices.
Maintain equipment electrical documentation, including schematics, drawings, specifications, installation and commissioning procedures and maintenance manuals.
Your Background
You are collaborative with strong communication and an improvement mindset, with a sense of safety is essential. You will need experience in Industrial Automation in process-driven industries such as: Mining, Paper Mill, Semiconductors, Fine Chemicals, Pharma, Food etc. You have acquired a general technical understanding of construction, mechanical, automation, hydraulic and pneumatic to understand documentation demand. If you have Experience designing manufacturing equipment electrical systems is highly desirable.
You are a technical documentation pro, used to reading and writing technical documentation (Electrical safety requirement specifications, instructions, diagrams etc.). and know how to handle it in large volumes.
B.Sc. or M.Sc. in electrical engineering or equivalent.
Strong knowledge of electrical engineering principles, circuits, and systems including power distribution, earthing, control systems, electronics, and instrumentation relevant to the equipment.
Knowledge about regulations, directives, standards, and the CE-process (ex. MD, LVD, EMC and EN 60204-1).
Knowledge about machine safety and risk assessment (ex. EN 12100, EN 13849-1/-2).
Skills with E-Plan alternatively Autocad, Elprocad, Elmaster etc.
Experience in cable dimensioning and choice of cables regarding current carrying capacity, protection against overload and protection at short circuit.
Experience with power analyzers and different electrical tests and measurements.
Experience in troubleshooting PLC & PC based control system is an added advantage.
Our Gigafactory in Gothenburg will be one of the largest cell production facilities in Europe, with a potential annual cell production capacity of up to 50 gigawatt hours (GWh) - thereby enabling a supply of batteries for approximately half a million Volvo and Polestar cars per year. Our state-of-the-art R&D facility will gather leading expertise from all over the world, to create the next generation battery cells.
