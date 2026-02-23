Equipment Deputy Manager
2026-02-23
, Kungsör
, Västerås
, Strängnäs
, Hallstahammar
, Stockholm
We are growing! We are now in the hunt for a FFinancial Deputy Manager within Senior Material to join our Finance team.
WHO ARE WE?
We work every day to electrify the world, for a greener future. Through a thin plastic film - more exactly a separator film - we make the lithium-ion battery durable and safe. It's one of the key components for the optimal functioning of the battery.
We were founded in 2003, originating in the tech-hub city of Shenzhen, China. Our business activities have been based on innovation since the outset.
Since 2021 we have established an European headquarter in Eskilstuna, Sweden! Here we will have one of Europe's most modern production plants that will be a major contributor in electrifying transportation. We have a exciting journey ahead of us and you now have the opportunity to be a part of this!
Job responsibilities
Coordinate the scheduling and execution of regular maintenance for production equipment.
Monitor equipment performance and assist in identifying areas for minor improvements.
Collaborate with cross-functional teams to support the installation and calibration of new machinery.
Provide technical guidance and assistance to junior team members when required.
Ensure that all equipment complies with company safety and operational standards.
Participate in documentation related to equipment operation and maintenance.
Assist in liaising with external vendors for basic service and support.
Job competence requirements
Bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering, Electrical Engineering, or a related field.
3+ years of relevant work experience in equipment maintenance or engineering support.
Familiarity with standard manufacturing equipment and preventive maintenance procedures.
Good communication skills and a team-oriented mindset.
Ability to follow procedures and maintain accurate records.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-08
E-post: qian.lin@senioreurope.com
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
Svista Lagerväg 8
633 62 ESKILSTUNA
Senior Material Europe AB
