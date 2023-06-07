EP-TeQ - Sales Specialist, electronics industry, Sweden
About EP-TeQ A/S:
EP-TeQ A/S aims to make electronics manufacturing more ecological and more competitive. Be it both electronic products and production processes, thanks to our know-how as well as the tools and machines that we import from the world's leading suppliers. Our market is the Nordic, Baltic and Benelux countries, where we add value in the form of consultancy, service, support, training and optimal configuration of our tools and machines to match the individual customer's needs.
Thanks to many years of experience, we are good at analyzing the customers' requirements, needs and wishes, in order to ensure an optimal match and return on their investment.
Our slogan "Good Business for Everyone" is based on strong values that are the common denominator for the way we work, think and act. Now we are looking for a Sales Specialist, mainly for the Swedish market, who can identify with this mindset and is willing to contribute to our goals.
About the position:
You will report directly to our management and will be responsible for sales and developing relations with management and technology specialists of both existing and new customers. Among other things, you are to ensure that customers receive optimal support and sparring with regard to our products and services.
You will later be responsible for achieving your own strategic sales goals, as well as we together as a team are to ensure a high level of customer satisfaction. We expect you to make the necessary efforts with integrity, drive and a service mind.
The job will require travel to customers primarily in Sweden, the Head Quarter in Denmark as well as fairs and suppliers typically in Europe - but may also happen in the Nordic/Baltic region.
About the job:
You will:
• Receive necessary introduction and product training both from colleagues and suppliers
• Develop and optimize marketing strategies together with our team
• Identify, contact customers and unveil their requirements and wishes
• Involve our team so that we can spar with the customer about required technology, configuration and implementation
• Generate a profitable turnover from the sale of EP-TeQ's product portfolio and services
• Take responsibility and follow up a new contact until we get a satisfied customer
Our expectations:
• You have a relevant experience in B2B sales
• You are an empathic person with business acumen
• You have flair for technology
• You have an analytical, decision-making and problem-solving personality
• It may be an advantage if you have knowledge of electronics manufacturing
• You are experienced in written and spoken communication in Swedish and English
• You like to travel and have a drivers license for a car.
• You are a self-starter and like to work on your own as well as in a team
We offer:
A sincere working environment with varied and interesting tasks, where you will work with technologically-advanced projects/latest technology from leading companies primarily in but also outside the electronics industry.
• A basic salary corresponding to your qualifications + sales commission + bonus + pension + benefits and the possibility of growth
• An exciting job with a high degree of influence on the daily tasks, where you work both independently and as a team
Contact and Application
Infinity Industry Solutions is successful in recruiting excellence to culturally strong companies and our obvious partner in this recruitment. For more information, please contact Peter Roswall, Infinity, ph. +46 733 010273 or Mårten Näsvall on e-mail; marten.nasvall@infinityhr.se
First interviews will preliminary be held at the end of June. We use Personal Profile Analysis (PPA) as part of our recruitment process.
